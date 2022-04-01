Baseball shouldn't look this easy, but Righetti is making it look this easy.
The Warriors improved to 13-0 on the season with Friday's 12-2 win over rival St. Joseph. The Warriors are 8-0 in Mountain League play and have out-scored all 13 opponents by a combined 115-30.
Gavin Long had a stellar Friday, going 4-for-4. Long's first hit was a triple off former teammate Chris Miller, who made his second start of the season on the mound for St. Joseph.
Long then hit a homer to right field on his second hit of the day. He finished with three RBIs. Teammate JJ Ughoc went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Brodie Miller drove in a pair of runs in the game that was called in the sixth inning when the Warriors went up by 10 runs.
Left-hander Omar Reynoso did what he does on the mound for the Warriors Friday, throwing strikes and forcing groundouts and popups. Reynoso went five innings and allowed just two hits while striking out three. Isaac Espzarza threw the sixth inning and didn't allow a hit.
Chris Miller, the St. Joseph starter, has returned to the mound after suffering a major leg injury during the football season. Miller went 3 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits and four earned runs. The St. Joseph defense didn't help Miller's cause, committing seven errors on the day. Miller recorded the only strikeout for any of the five St. Joseph pitchers as Righetti pounded out 11 hits and allowed just two.
Caden Cuccia and Jack Ferguson had the only hits for St. Joseph.
Adrian Santini went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Ben Munoz had a double and scored a run. Matthew Rivas had a hit and a run and Ryan Boivin walked and scored.
St. Joseph scored first when Cuccia scored from second on an error by Long at second base. Ughoc then tied the game with a single that plated Long in the bottom of the first after Long hit a triple. Two runs scored when Brodie Miller laid down a perfect bunt that the Knights kicked around.
Righetti then scored three times in the third and three more in the fifth. Long's homer in the bottom of the second gave Righetti a 4-1 lead. Miller then singled home Ughoc to make it 5-1.
St. Joseph is now 1-13 overall and 0-7 in league play. The Knights will host the Warriors Saturday at noon to wrap up the three-game series. They then continue with league play with a three-game series against Paso Robles, Monday at 4:30 p.m.
The Warriors beat the Knights 9-1 on Wednesday.
After Saturday's game, the Warriors will have a week off before a non-league game against Ventura Buena on April 9.