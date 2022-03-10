Righetti High's baseball team is looking like a contender in the CIF Central Section.
The Warriors improved to 5-0 on the season with a 9-6 win over Bakersfield Centennial on Thursday.
Centennial dropped to 7-2 on the season. Coming into the game, Righetti was unofficially ranked 10th in the Central Section, according to MaxPreps. Centennial was No. 8. Bakersfield Stockdale is the No. 1 team in the unofficial section rankings, followed by Clovis Buchanan, Fresno Bullard, Madera Liberty and Kingsburg. (Stockdale walloped Atascadero, a Mountain League team, 16-2 on Thursday).
Righetti is set to play another possible Division 1 team on Monday as the Warriors host Bakersfield Frontier (4-2) at 3:30 p.m.
In Thursday's win over Centennial, the Warriors had to rally back from a 2-0 deficit after the top half of the first inning. Starting pitcher Omar Reynoso settled down thereafter and the Righetti offense came to life, putting the ball in play and forcing Centennial to make defensive plays, which the Golden Hawks often failed to do. Centennial committed seven errors.
Righetti scored nine times on eight hits and committed three errors of its own. Junior first baseman Ben Muñoz drove in three runs, twice hitting sacrifice flies. Centerfielder Adrian Santini went 3-for-4 with four runs and an RBI.
Gavin Long, JJ Ughoc, Brodie Miller and Ricky Smith each had an RBI. Miller scored twice and Ughoc had two hits, including a double. Santini also had a double.
Senior Cooper Bagby, Righetti's ace, pitched the final 2 1/3 innings. He allowed two hits while striking out five batters. Freshman Jacob McMillan recorded two outs and had a strikeout after relieving Reynoso.
Righetti has chemistry
Long, a standout second baseman and perhaps the Warriors' top batter, says the team has elite chemistry this season.
"I feel really confident in our group of guys, we've got a lot of returners from last year and we're a pretty talented squad," Long said after Thursday's win. "Today's win shows that we don't go down easy. I appreciate the guys picking each other up on the field. We may make a mistake or a play we're not proud of, but everyone tries to step in to make up for it."
When asked what he brings to the table, Long said he focuses on leading by example.
"I try to show the younger guys what Righetti baseball is about," Long said.
Long says the Warriors are solid and consistent Nos. 1 through 9 in the lineup.
"JJ Ughoc is the man, Ricky Smith is the man, Ben Muñoz at first, he can swing the bat," Long said. "Mason (Schmid), one of the fastest guys I know. Adrian is a lock-down defender in center. We've got a defensive shortstop that can swing the bat in Matt Rivas."
Bagby leads rotation
Cooper Bagby and Ryan Boivin are both on the team after leading the Righetti football team to a CIF title and a state title game appearance in the fall. Coach Kyle Tognazzini says their leadership shows up every day.
Bagby looked strong in relief on Thursday, with the five strikeouts in limited action.
When the umpire informed the Centennial coaches that Bagby was taking over on the mound, one of the coaches said "Oh, they're putting their stud in."
Bagby didn't disappoint, stifling the Golden Hawks with a hard fastball that he commanded well in the zone.
"I was just trying to close the game out," Bagby said. "The score got a little closer, so I was just trying to throw hard, throw strikes and be consistent. We've got a good defense, so it's pretty awesome to throw in front of an outfield that can track down balls. It's awesome."
Bagby says his expectations for this team is for it to stay consistent with its work ethic. Of the team's chemistry, Bagby said, "Yeah we've been boys since we were young, it's awesome. We have the new guys that have come on and they fit right in. We all love each other, it's great."
When asked what he's looking forward to most this year, Bagby said with a smile: "CIF."
Building off last year
Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini says the team took its lumps last season, going 11-17 and 6-12 in Mountain League play as teams still dealt with the ramifications of losing a full season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have a lot of experience coming back, that's always nice. Then it's about putting the pieces together," Tognazzini said. "It's been fun so far, the guys have been playing well. From the time we stepped on the field in the fall until now, the guys have been competing with each other really hard. They made the decisions on the coaches, as far as who should be out there, really difficult. It's been fun."
The big thing with this team, from Tognazzini's perspective, is its attitude.
"When you don't have to coach attitude, it's a lot easier," he said. "The guys are out here working their butts off, they're talking smack before practice because they know how competitive it's going to be. It's a good problem to have."
Righetti will mostly play three-game series during the league season, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, though San Luis Obispo didn't agree to the three-game series setup and will play more of a round robin schedule. Righetti beat SLO 8-0 on Feb. 18. Righetti will play SLO again on March 16 and March 18 after playing Frontier on Monday.