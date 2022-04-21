Play began heating up at the Central Coast Baseball Classic tournament on Thursday, with 20 teams playing in 10 games around the area.
Righetti, which technically opened up tournament play with a 13-1 win over Cabrillo on Wednesday, rolled past Farmersville 12-0 in a tournament game Thursday afternoon.
St. Joseph, meanwhile, opened up the tournament with a loss to La Quinta. Righetti and St. Joseph are scheduled to host games, weather permitting, Friday and Saturday, along with Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep.
The Knights lost 10-5 to La Quinta, a strong CIF Southern Section program that is now 18-4 on the season. The loss ends St. Joseph's four-game win streak and drops the Knights to 5-12 on the season.
Righetti improves to 16-1
The Warriors are now 16-1 on the season as they gear up for a big week of Mountain League play coming up. Righetti has a three-game series against Arroyo Grande. The Warriors are atop the league standings at 8-1 while Arroyo Grande is in second place at 7-3.
The Warriors were up 5-0 in the first inning and scored seven times and batted around in the third inning.
JJ Ughoc went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Mason Schmid also had a triple for the Warriors and Ben Munoz had two RBIs and a double. Junior Tobin Thomas recorded his first career varsity hit.
Already with a healthy lead in the third, the Warriors quickly got two outs in the bottom half of the inning. But Aaron Vega reached as his pop-up near first base fell to the dirt with no Farmersville player making a play on the ball.
Ryan Boivin brought Vega home on an infield single and Schmid scored Boivin with an RBI triple that he smashed to deep right field. Schmid came around to score on a wild pitch to give the Warriors an 8-0 lead.
Ughoc then lifted a deep shot to right-center for a triple that brought two more runs in. Ricky Smith, the Warriors' starting pitcher, then put the Warriors up 11-0 with an RBI single. Righetti's final run came when Jayden Perez hit a sharp grounder to third that resulted in a throwing error.
Righetti is slated to play host to Merced El Capitan at 4 p.m. Friday. There was rain in the forecast Thursday night and Friday morning.
El Capitan was upset by Cabrillo 4-1 on Thursday in a game at Righetti. The Gauchos are now 15-6 on the season while Cabrillo improved to 5-16.
Farmersville and El Cap are slated to play Friday morning before Cabrillo plays Farmersville at 1 p.m. Righetti is scheduled to play El Capitan at 4 p.m. Friday. Long Beach Poly and Newbury Park will play at Righetti Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and Righetti will play Atwater Buhach Colony at 1 p.m. Saturday at Righetti.
Knights fall to La Quinta
La Quinta looked like a strong CIF-SS school on Thursday, erasing a 5-3 deficit to beat the Knights.
The Blackhawks went up 1-0 before St. Joseph scored twice in the bottom of the first inning. The Blackhawks then went up 3-2 in the top of the second before St. Joseph scored three times in the bottom of the second.
The Knights, though, wouldn't score again. La Quinta plated five in the top of the third and scored once in the fifth and once in the seventh to take care of the Knights.
Caden Cuccia went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs from the leadoff spot. Jeremy Camarena also went 2-for-4 and scored twice. AJ Simmons continued his hot stretch, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Cuccia and Simmons each had a double. Nike Peinado went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Chris Miller had the Knights' other hit.
Senior starter Ethan Mansfield went two innings on the mound for the Knights, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out one. Jayden Cervantez was strong in relief, allowing three hits over three innings and no earned runs while striking out two.
La Quinta centerfielder Brandon Leon went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run.
Long Beach Poly and Buhach Colony played at St. Joseph Thursday morning, with Poly winning 8-0, dropping Buhach Colony to 15-6 on the season. Poly is 12-11 on the season.
The schedule at St. Joseph on Friday: Buhach Colony is slated to play La Quinta at 9 a.m. with La Quinta playing Poly at 11:30 a.m. Buhach Colony and St. Joseph hope to play at 2 p.m. and Poly and St. Joseph at 4:30 p.m.
La Quinta will play Pasadena Maranatha at St. Joseph on Saturday at 10 a.m. and El Capitan will play St. Joseph at 1 p.m. Saturday.
San Luis Obispo is hosting Turlock Pitman, Pleasant Valley and Maranatha on Friday. Mission Prep is hosting Rancho Mirage, St. Monica Catholic and Templeton.
Paso Robles is hosting Newbury Park, Merced and Central Catholic.
Softball
Best of the West Tournament
Righetti High has organized the Best of the West Tournament with most games at Hagerman on Friday and Saturday.
Righetti played Bakersfield Stockdale late Thursday night.
The Warriors were slated to play Ventura St. Bonaventure Friday at 9 a.m. and then Simi Valley Royal Friday night at 7 p.m. Lompoc is slated to play Huntington Beach at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Pioneer Valley will play Oaks Christian at 4:30 p.m. Oaks Christian and Alemany play at 7:15 p.m. Friday night.
Games on Saturday will be determined by Friday's results. Admission to watch the tournament games is $5.
College baseball
Hancock falls to Cuesta
Hancock broke another team record on Thursday afternoon, despite suffering an 11-5 loss to Cuesta College on the road.
The nine total strikeouts picked up by the pitching staff brings the crew's total to 311 on the season, setting a new school record. The previous record for team strikeouts in a single season, set in 1971, was 310.
The Cougars (22-13, 15-4 WSC) jumped out early with a four-run streak in the opening inning. Jake Steels put Hancock (18-18, 8-12 WSC) on the board with his second home run of the season in the third frame, followed by an RBI double from Kalub Ramirez in the fourth to cut the difference in half. Cuesta regained control in the fifth with a three-run rally, while both teams went scoreless in the sixth. The Bulldogs scored once in the seventh after a Cuesta error but saw the deficit grow larger after surrendering four runs through the next two innings. Joey Freitas drove in the final two runs of the contest in the ninth with an RBI single.
Nate Wenzel was charged with the loss on the mound after earning the start. He struck out five batters but surrendered seven earned runs and scattered eight hits through five innings of work. Luke Kovach, Ricardo Rodriguez and Bradley Waite also made non-decision appearances on the bump.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Saturday for their final home game of the season. They'll face off against Oxnard College at 1 p.m. on John Osborne Field.