The Righetti baseball team won its sixth game in a row to start the season, beating Bakersfield Frontier 10-4 on Monday afternoon.
The Warriors are 6-0 overall and 1-0 in league. They'll play at San Luis Obispo at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday before hosting the Tigers at the same time on Friday.
In Monday's win over Frontier, JJ Ughoc went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Outfielder Adrian Santini also drove in three runs and had a double.
Junior Ricky Smith started on the hill and earned the win after allowing just one earned run. The left-hander went four innings.
Boys golf
Spartans score pair of wins
Orcutt Academy played Pioneer Valley on the course at Rancho Maria on Monday and coach Jim McManus said the conditions were good and the scoring was typical of early in the season with a little bit higher scores as Orcutt Academy won 293-302.
The low round went to Douglas McColm, who shot a 50 for Orcutt Academy.
McManus was pleased with the continual growth of his team as it continues to drop scores each week.
The Panthers host the Spartans at Black Lake on Thursday.
In March 10 win over Santa Maria (301-341), the low round and medalist was Zeke Ramos, who shot a 47.