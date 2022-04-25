Omar Reynoso, Righetti's crafty left-hander, continued his remarkable season Monday afternoon, throwing a six inning one-hitter in a 10-0 win over Arroyo Grande.
Reynoso, a junior, allowed just a single to Ty Scrudato in the second inning. He also hit a batter. He didn't walk a batter and the Warriors didn't commit an error behind him. Reynoso struck out six.
The Warriors are now 19-1 overall and 9-1 in Mountain League play.
It was an impressive win for the Warriors as Arroyo Grande is now 15-7 overall and 7-4 in league, sitting in second place.
The Eagles will host Righetti Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the second game of this three-game series. The Warriors host Arroyo Grande at the same time Friday to close out the series.
Reynoso now has a 0.91 ERA on the season. He's allowed just six earned runs in 46 innings this year and just 25 hits in that span. He's struck out 44 batters and walked just eight.
He's 6-0 on the season.
In Monday's win, Gavin Long went 1-for-3 with three RBIs as Matt Rivas finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Catcher Brodie Miller also drove in a pair. JJ Ughoc went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI. Adrian Santini also drove in a run and scored a run as Aaron Vega had a hit and two runs. Ricky Smith added a hit and a run.
Righetti has out-scored its opposition 173-52 on the season, good for an astounding run differential of 121.
Lardner throws no-hitter in win over SJ
Templeton's Robbie Lardner through an eight inning no-hitter in a 4-1 win over St. Joseph on Monday.
The game was tied 1-1 after seven innings and Kiko Barroso hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth to give the Eagles a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
In the bottom of the eighth, Lardner got a groundout, then hit a batter before ending the game with back-to-back-strikeouts. He struck out 11, walked two and hit a batter. Templeton committed one error and St. Joseph committed six.
Ethan Mansfield went toe-to-toe with Lardner for seven innings. The St. Joseph ace struck out 11 and allowed three hits over seven innings. He walked just one. Jayden Cervantes took the loss for the Knights.
Barroso went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Templeton is now 13-9-1 and 6-7 in league. St. Joseph falls to 5-16 and 4-6 in league.
CIF tennis
Orcutt Academy wins on road
The Orcutt Academy boys tennis team, the No. 9 seed in the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs, won at Kerman on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Spartans will play at No. 1 Mission Prep on Wednesday.
"It was a nail biter," coach Art Lopez said. "My No. 1 doubles team of Sean Fina and Dario Lopez closed out the match by winning the third set tie-breaker 10-8."
Sean Fina won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Luke Fina won 6-0, 6-4, Matt Fina won 2-6, 6-2 and 12-10 in a tiebreak. Luke Fina and Matt Fina also won a doubles point for the Spartans.
Softball
San Marcos stuns Lompoc
Lompoc suffered a brutal Channel League loss on Monday as San Marcos scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 4-3.
Lompoc committed an error with two outs in the seventh to allow the winning run to come across. The Braves got a fly out before a San Marcos batter reached on an error. Briana Reitmeier, the Braves' ace, then got a strikeout.
The Royals then got a single before an intentional walk loaded the bases. An infield single brought in a run to make it 3-2 before a fielder's choice made it 3-3.
Lompoc scored three times in the top of the first inning. Freshman catcher Natalie Aguilar had a double and two RBIs. Davonnah Montague drove in a run and had a hit. The Braves totaled five hits and three errors on the day.
Reitmeier allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. She struck out 11 and walked just one.
Black powers OAHS over Coastal
The Spartans beat Coastal Christian 6-3 on Monday, improving to 10-9-1 overall. They are 4-7-1 in Ocean League play.
Danica Black went seven innings giving, up two hits while striking out 10.
Nani DeLaCruz had two hits and Velen Velazquez had two more including a triple that she scored on an overthrow. Black tripled in the bottom of the sixth, driving in the go-ahead run. She then scored on Velazquez's triple.
The 15th annual Ed Knowles 'Conq Classic' is set for Saturday, June 18, 2022.
The annual tournament that benefits Cabrillo High School athletics and named after the school's late football coach will be held at the Mission Club in Lompoc. Registration is $125, though there's a $50 discount for platinum level club members.
Golfer check-in is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event and there's a shotgun start with a scramble format tournament to start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner should be served around 5:30 p.m. with awards, door prizes and a raffle. There will be payouts for one low gross winner, two low nets and a closest-to-the-pin winner on all all par three holes. Those attending are asked to follow a dress code, with no denim, T-shirts or shirts without collars.
The buffet dinner includes an entree, side dishes, bread, dessert and coffee/tea. Extra dinner tickets can be purchased for $25 each.
There are sponsorship opportunities, tee sponsors, closest-to-the-pin sponsors, foursome sponsors, banquet sponsor and golf cart sponsor. The banquet sponsor includes eight golfers, recognition as banquet sponsor on ads and dining room publicity. The golf cart sponsorship includes 12 golfers, name on carts, tee signs and other related brochures and ads.
Those who intend to sign up are asked to do so early as participation is limited. For more information, contact Steve Haskins (805) 705-3695 or Wendy Knowles (805) 448-5057.
Lompoc basketball spring skills camp
Lompoc High is hosting a spring skills basketball camp on April 30 and May 7.
Grades 3-4 will have a session from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30, grades 5-6 will go from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 and grades 7-8 will go from 10:50 a.m. to 11:50 in the LHS gym.
The cost is $30 for one camp or $50 for both. Registration includes a camp T-shirt and the event is for both boys and girls. Each camp is coached by the Lompoc boys basketball staff and players and is designed for all players intent on improving their skills while also having fun in the process. The April 30 camp will focus on shooting and scoring fundamentals and the May 7 camp will have ball handling and attacking fundamentals.
Checks can be made payable to Lompoc Boys Basketball and the contact is Sam Milhous, the LHS varsity head coach. He can be reached at (559) 246-7626 or at milhous.samuel@lusd.org.