It was a tough weekend for the Santa Ynez Pony Baseball Pirates.
The Pirates hosted their first tournament of the season, the Wine Country Summer Classic, on Saturday and Sunday after being on the road for their first two tournaments.
But the home field didn’t provide any advantage as both the 12U and 10U teams struggled.
“We didn’t do very well, came in fourth but we were missing two key players,” said 12U assistant coach Tod Elliott.
The SLO Tigers captured the 12U championship, defeating the DP Sluggers in Sunday’s title game.
Goleta Riptide won the 10U title, edging the Goleta Condors in the Sunday’s championship game.
In Saturday’s U12 tournament opener, the DP Sluggers and the Pirates were in a slugfest with the Sluggers coming out on top, 13-8.
DP came out swinging, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning.
The Pirates tried to keep pace, scoring three times in the bottom of the first but they were never able to catch up.
SY’s Mario Dedios began a two-out rally with a single to center field.
After advancing to second on a passed ball, Dedios scored on an Izzik Martinez single to left.
Zach Gavlak followed with a RBI double to center and Jaden Lamberton made the score 4-3 with a single to left before the Sluggers ended the rally.
Both teams scored twice in their half of the second with Santa Ynez getting its two on a double by Josue Garcia.
DP tried to blow the game open in the third inning when they scored six times to take a 12-5 lead but the Pirates refused to fold, scoring three times in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Ben Flores and a two-run single from Tyler Ontiveros.
The Sluggers had a solo home run to start the fourth to end the scoring and then the game was called at the end of four innings for time – with five games scheduled, each game had to be completed in under two hours.
“We played a good team. We made a lot of errors today — too many — and that’s not usually how we play, but we battled back,” said Santa Ynez head coach David Martinez. “Our pitchers did well. Jayden Lamberton and Diego Pulido did their job. Our defense let us down but we’ll be okay. It just makes us battle back harder.”
The Sluggers went right back on the field, defeating the SLO Tigers 14-8.
805 Outlaws followed with a 15-0 victory over the Ventura All-Stars.
SLO Tigers topped the 805 Outlaws 13-5 and the Ventura All-Stars and SY Pirates finished up pool play with a 6-6 tie.
In the 10U tournament, Goleta Riptide opened with a 5-2 victory over Santa Ynez; the Goleta Condors followed with a 7-4 win over Santa Barbara Pony; Riptide beat the Lompoc Braves 10-0; the Condors topped Santa Ynez 14-10 and Santa Barbara ended pool play with a 19-5 victory over Lompoc.
The Pirates are back on the road the weekend of June 22-23 when they play in the Pismo “Surf’s Up” Xtreme Diamond Baseball Tournament.