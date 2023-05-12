Estevan Fonseca delivered Thursday, and the Pioneer Valley baseball team earned a three-way share of the Ocean League championship with Cabrillo and Atascadero.
Consistently dropping his curveball in for strikes against the befuddled Nipomo hitters, Fonseca struck out seven in a two-hit complete game. His defense was error-free behind him, and the offense did enough for the Panthers to win 4-0 at Pioneer Valley on their Senior Day.
The game was the regular season finale for both teams. Pioneer Valley will enter the CIF Central Section Playoffs with a 16-6-1 overall record after finishing 11-3 in the Ocean League. Nipomo wound up 7-20, 2-12.
Veteran Pioneer Valley coach Cody Smith guided his team to an outright Ocean League title last year. The Panthers had a shot at another solo league title after Atascadero and Cabrillo finished their respective league campaigns by splitting their games with each other, but Morro Bay beat the Panthers 5-4 in an Ocean League game at Pioneer Valley last week.
"We were able to bounce back psychologically from that one pretty quickly," said Fonseca. "We just took everything serious in practice this week, treated every practice like it was a game situation, took Nipomo seriously and knew we had to take care of business."
Pioneer Valley got the two-game sweep it needed against Nipomo this week to garner a share of the league championship.
With the playoffs set to start next week, "I feel we could be hitting better," said Fonseca. "At mid-season, we were hitting really well. The last three or four games it feels like we haven't been hitting as much. But the defense has been pretty solid."
Pioneer Valley won 8-0 at Nipomo Tuesday, but the game Thursday bore out what Fonseca said. Nipomo starter Gabe Rodriguez and reliever Dylan Hill scattered seven hits between them, the Panthers stranded six runners in scoring position and their last two runs were unearned.
Nipomo committed four errors, and the last one led to a two-run Andrew Sandoval double in the seventh for the final Pioneer Valley runs.
With Josua Garcia hung up between first and second base in the first inning, Sandoval, who drew a lead-off walk, broke for the plate from third and stole home as the throw to first base sailed high and Garcia went to third.
Andy Morales doubled deep into the right-center gap in the fifth, went to third on a sacrifice bunt then scored on a Mario Dedios single to right.
As for his pitching, "That was the best drop I've had on the curve all year," said Fonseca.
The Nipomo hits came on a one-out Jesse Rocha double in the third inning and a one-out Rowan Horton single in the fifth.
The Panthers' defense was sure-handed behind Fonseca, and Pioneer Valley second baseman Morales made a diving snag of a hard-hit line drive in the gap between first and second base for the first out of the second inning.
The first round of the playoffs will start next Wednesday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.