Pioneer Valley won its fifth straight game, routing Santa Maria 12-2 on a windy Thursday afternoon.
The game was called after six innings, when Adan Rubalcava put the Panthers up 10 runs in the bottom half of the inning, putting the run rule into play. The Panthers started their week with an 11-1 win over the Saints on Tuesday. Their other two league wins was an 18-0 rout of Orcutt Academy on March 22 and a 15-2 win over Mission Prep on March 17.
Pioneer Valley is now 10-3 overall and 4-0 in Ocean League play. The road will get tougher this month as the Panthers have three straight games against Nipomo starting with Tuesday's home game. Nipomo entered Thursday night's game against Mission Prep 7-7 overall and 4-1 in league play.
Santa Maria is now 1-9 on the season, a year after losing 10 seniors to graduation from the team that made the CIF Central Section Division 4 title game. Santa Maria (1-9, 1-5) has a chance to get back on track with two games next week against Orcutt Academy (4-12, 0-7).
Pioneer Valley has out-scored its opposition 119-34 this season. Though it's still early, it looks like the Ocean League title chase is a three-team race between Pioneer Valley, Nipomo and Morro Bay, which is 6-0 in league and 11-4 overall. The Pirates have won eight straight games.
"I've been around this game a long, long time, so you can't take any game for granted," Pioneer Valley coach Cody Smith said when asked about how the league title chase is shaping up. "I try to tell these guys that we're not playing the team, we are playing the game."
"We have to understand all these things — where to go with the ball when it's hit to you, taking the same approach no matter who is on the mound — and sometimes, you get caught up in who you're playing."
Pioneer Valley made all the right plays on a blustery Thursday, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The Panthers put the ball in play — or in the air — and made it count.
They scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, with Richie Robles and Jesus Nava coming home on a Santa Maria fielding error.
The Panthers added two more runs in the bottom of the second, with Cesar Garcia, a sophomore transfer who played at Santa Maria last year, bringing in a run on a ground ball.
Estevan Fonseca singled home another Pioneer Valley run and Robles hit a tall flyball that was caught in the wind, coming down for an RBI double to put the Panthers up 6-0.
Josue Garcia then brought in another run with a flyball to put the Panthers up 7-0.
Santa Maria got on the board after Luis Rocha singled in a run and scored on a throwing error, making the score 7-2.
Rudy Mendez started the next Pioneer Valley rally with a single, followed by a perfectly-placed bunt by Andrew Sandoval. Luis Uriarte then singled in Mendez and Robles smashed a triple to the right-center field gap to plate two more Pioneer Valley runs for an 11-2 lead.
Robles could've ended the game when he tried to tag up on a flyball to center, but Santa Maria's Nick Martinez threw him out at the plate to end the fifth inning.
The game then ended in the bottom of the sixth inning when Adan Rubalcava scored the game's final run.
"We're playing good baseball," Smith said. "What I like is our aggressiveness on the base paths. In our area, with our wind, you can't take anything for granted. I like the way our approaches have stayed consistent at the plate. Nobody is trying to do too much, we're just trying to make things happen."
Boys tennis
Santa Ynez 14, Lompoc 4
It was tough to play in the extremely windy and cold conditions in Lompoc Thursday, said Santa Ynez coach Nate Thompson, but our doubles carried us as the Pirates only lost five total games in doubles.
"Lompoc put up a really good fight in singles and made it a fun match," Thompson said.
The Pirates are now 14-3 overall and 4-2 in the channel league.
The doubles teams of Charlie Hoose and Jace Hurnblad, Micah Thomas and Marc Westall and Brett Adams and CJ Stronks all swept for the Pirates.
Boys golf
Santa Ynez 416, Santa Barbara 423
The Santa Ynez boys played an 18-hole match at Santa Barbara Golf Club against Santa Barbara High and won by seven strokes.
Owen Hirth and Rye Winans of Santa Ynez were the co-medalists of the match each shooting 78.
Brayden Mlodzik (80), Jackson St. Denis (89) and Marcelo Andrade (91) were the other scorers for the Pirates.
Swimming
Royals sweep Pirates
The Santa Ynez swim and dive teams travelled to San Marcos and the Santa Ynez girls lost 142-37 and the boys lost 114-68.
The boys team is 3-2 while the girls are 1-4.
The Pirates pick up competition after spring break as they host Dos Pueblos on Thursday, April 14.
Tabitha Pearigen set her fourth school record for the Pirates in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.07.
The other Santa Ynez first-place finishers were in the Bennett Thorne, Landon Lassahn, the boys 200 free relay team of Lassahn, Cristian Sotelo, Thorne and Addison Hawkins and Addison Hawkins in the 100 breaststroke.