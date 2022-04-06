The Pioneer Valley baseball team showed signs of promise last spring, going 9-6 against Ocean League competition.
Cody Smith's team is surpassing even the high expectations set last year with a solid start to their season this spring.
The Panthers improved to 11-3 overall and 5-0 in Ocean League play in Tuesday's 4-3 come-from-behind win over Nipomo. They'll carry a six-game win streak into Thursday's Ocean League game at Nipomo.
Pioneer Valley has out-scored its opposition 135-39 on the year, using an explosive offense and a reliable stable of pitchers.
The offense is led by senior Richie Robles, a powerful left-handed hitter who patrols centerfield.
Then there's Estevan Fonseca. The junior is, perhaps, the second best hitter on the team but he's also been the team's top pitcher. Fonseca is 5-2 with a 1.97 ERA, throwing five complete games in seven starts this spring. He's struck out 43 batters in 39 innings, against just 12 walks.
Fonseca is second on the team in hits with 26, two behind Robles. Fonseca is batting .531 with 13 runs scored and 19 RBIs.
Robles is putting up astronomical offensive numbers. He's batting .622 with 28 hits in 45 at bats. He's scored 22 times and has driven in 21. He has five doubles, five triples and a homer on the year.
Robles leads the Panthers in batting average, runs, hits, RBIs, doubles, triples and home runs. He has a .691 on-base percentage and is slugging 1.022 with an other-worldly 1.713 on-base plus slugging percentage.
"He's a phenomenal young man," Smith said of Robles. "Having him for four years and being able to see him mature and grow has been great. I can tell the stress is way off his shoulders this year. He's just out there playing the game, having fun. It shows in the way he plays."
Smith said a few colleges have checked in on Robles, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete that played quarterback for the football team last fall.
"I've told them that his work ethic is second to none and he just loves to play the game," Smith said. "He always has a smile on face, always trying to pick everybody up. He's a great guy to see play for the last four years and he can definitely play at the next level. We'll see what level that is, but if he continues on this path the sky's the limit for him."
How has Robles been able to be so locked in at the plate this year?
"I've just been getting out of my head, really," Robles said last week. "Just thinking of nothing, just swinging the bat and getting the bat on the ball. That's about it."
Robles has also done well on the mound this year. The left-hander is 1-0 with a 1.31 ERA in 16 innings. He's struck out 21 batters and walked just six. He has one complete game shutout on the year.
Behind Robles and Fonseca, sophomore Josue Garcia is having a stellar season, with a .585 average with 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored. Then there's senior shortstop Jesus Nava, with his .426 batting average, 18 runs and 12 RBIs.
Rudy Mendez hits in the lower half of the order, but has some major pop. He's batting .341 with 13 runs, 11 RBIs and five doubles. Sophomore Andrew Sandoval is batting .475 with 19 hits in 14 games, adding 18 runs and 10 RBIs.
Andy Morales is a junior with a .378 batting average, with 15 runs scored and seven RBIs. Morales is also second on the team in innings pitched, with 19. Morales is 4-0 with a 1.47 ERA and also has a shutout on the year.
Josiah Urbano, Luis Uriarte and Cesar Garcia can also provide some offense. Garcia, who had to sit out the first part of the season after transferring from Santa Maria, is batting .571 in three games.
"We're all brothers out here," Robles said of the team. "If someone is down, we pick them up. We just put in the work and it shows on the field."
It looks like the Ocean League title chase may come down to Pioneer Valley and Morro Bay. The Pirates are 12-4 overall and 7-0 in league. They've won nine straight and have out-scored their opponents 124-62 on the year. The teams will meet in the final three-game series of the regular season, starting with a Saturday, May 7 game. The Panthers host the Pirates on the final day of the regular season on Thursday, May 12.