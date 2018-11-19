The Outlaws, an area youth baseball team, played at the USSSA Baseball Tournament Elings field in Santa Barbara and won the championship last weekend, winning the 13-team field.
The Outlaws beat the Santa Barbara Stingrays in a close game, 1-0. The Outlaws won both of their games on Saturday and only allowed six runs to earn the No. 2 seed for the final round.
"The boys all came out Sunday ready to play and fought hard to get us some to the 'ship," coach Mario Dedios said.
The team is comprised of players Izzik Martinez, Mario Dedios, Chris Saucedo, Zachary Saucedo, Andrew Sandoval, Andru Angulo, Thomas Zepeda, Carlos Ceja, Jackson Elliott, Josue Garcia, Julian Resendez, Andrew Asistin and James Fakoury. The team's coaches are Dedios, David Martinez and Tony Rodriguez.