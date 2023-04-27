The Hancock College baseball team walked off of its John Osborne Field Thursday with a huge walk-off win. The Santa Barbara City College squad walked off the field stunned.
The Vaqueros were all set to go extra innings with the Bulldogs after the home plate umpire called Hancock pinch runner Luke Kovach out as Kovach tried to score on Jeremy Camarena's two-out single up the middle in a 5-5 game in the bottom of the ninth. The home plate umpire conferred with the base ump then signaled Kovach was safe, and the Bulldogs had an ultra-dramatic 6-5 win.
They also had a share of first place with Cuesta in the Western State Conference North Division after the Vaqueros had assumed they would have a chance to stay in that spot. Hancock (27-12, 16-7) has the same league record as Cuesta going into the Bulldogs' regular season finale at Ventura Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Santa Barbara is 25-13, 15-7 after taking an exceptionally hard loss.
"Oh yes, the catcher definitely missed me," Kovach said afterward. "I was surprised when I was called out."
So were his teammates, and Hancock coach Chris Stevens went out to talk to the home plate umpire. After a brief time, the home plate umpire conferred with the base ump then, as soon as the home plate umpire started walking toward an obviously unhappy SBCC coach Jeff Walker, it was obvious what the end result was going to be.
Sure enough, the final call was "safe."
When the Camarena hit off Santa Barbara closer Charlie Abramson first went into center field, it seemed Kovach would score easily. Then, "The center fielder (Patrick Walsh) made a good throw," up the line and toward the Hancock pinch runner, giving SBCC catcher Tyler Imbach a play on Kovach.
Ultimately, the home plate ump ruled Kovach had gotten under the tag.
Kovach's usual position is pitcher. In fact, the left-hander signed with Cal Poly shortly before the season began.
He said, "I did get in as a pinch runner the last time we played Santa Barbara," a 9-0 win for the Vaqueros, the only game they took in the four-game series between the teams.
SBCC went ahead 5-4 Thursday when Walsh scored on a Zach Torres sacrifice bunt in the eighth. Vaqueros left fielder Matty Fung couldn't corral a deep drive off the bat of Keelor Loveridge after a long run and the hit went for a double that scored Gavin Long to tie it with no outs in the ninth.
Abramson sandwiched two strikeouts around an intentional walk to Julien Sepulveda. SBCC hoped to set up an inning-ending double play with the one-out pass to Sepulveda. Instead, after the second out, Camerena got his game-winning hit, though drama followed.
SBCC will host sixth-place Los Angeles Pierce Friday then play at home against fourth-place Moorpark Saturday to finish its regular season..
As for the Bulldogs, "This gives us a bunch of momentum going into our game at Ventura," said Camarena.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.