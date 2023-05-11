Nipomo senior right-hander Kate Barnett pitched a no-hitter Wednesday, and the Titans kept their hopes for an Ocean League co-championship alive with a 5-0 league road win against Orcutt Academy.

Nipomo moved to 11-6, 10-2. Pioneer Valley (15-9-1, 11-1) has clinched a share of the league championship. The Titans will play at Santa Ynez Friday at 4:30 p.m., and the Panthers will play at San Luis Obispo at the same time in regular season finales.

Orcutt Academy is 5-11, 5-7. The Spartans will play at Santa Maria Friday at 4:30 p.m. in another regular season finale.  

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

