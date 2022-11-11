Thursday night's playoff game started well for the Knights.
It did not end well.
St. Joseph's football team went up 6-0 on Bakersfield Liberty, driving 80 yards in 14 plays, capping the touchdown drive with a pass from Darian Mensah to Collin Fasse.
Liberty, the defending CIF Central Section Division 1 champ, then reeled off 35 straight points and rolled to a 49-13 win.
The Knights, seeded sixth, end their season with a 10-2 record. Liberty, the No. 3 seed, is now 9-2.
Liberty will play at No. 2 Clovis Buchanan in the semifinal. The top four seeds in Division 1 all advanced. No. 1 Clovis West will play No. 4 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in the other semifinal.
Clovis West held off No. 8 seed Clovis 24-21 in another quarterfinal Thursday. Memorial edged No. 5 Central 28-21 in another. Buchanan handled No. 7 Clovis North 27-24 Thursday.
The St. Joseph defeat is a stunning end to the Knights' season after they throttled No. 11 Clovis East 41-6 in last week's opening round. The top four seeds all had first-round byes last week. The Knights dominated area competition, going 7-0 in the Mountain League, the region's toughest conference.
But they were no match for Liberty, which won the D1 title a year ago and nearly won the CIF State Div. 1-A championship, falling to Gardena Serra 21-16 in the final.
Newbury Park, the only other team to beat St. Joseph this year, played in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinals against Newport Harbor on Friday.
After St. Joseph went up 6-0 on Liberty, Patriots return man Xander Chisolm broke away on the ensuing kickoff for an 86-yard touchdown to tie the game and then put the Patriots in front for good with the point-after try from Grant Meadors.
Liberty's Cole O'Brien threw a touchdown pass to Kresean Kizzy that put the Patriots up 14-6. Jalen Hankins then scored the first of his two touchdowns to extend Liberty's lead. Kizzy's second touchdown put the Patriots up 35-6 just before halftime.
Jace Nixon threw a touchdown to Ermiah Harrison to put the Patriots up 42-13 in the third quarter.
Darian Mensah was sacked three times and intercepted twice by Liberty.
St. Joseph's lopsided loss continues to ask the question if the Central Coast has a program that can compete in Division 1, going up against the Valley's best. The Knights dominated area competition and routed Clovis East in the first round of the playoffs, but even this stacked, talented group from St. Joseph couldn't keep up with one of the Valley's heavyweights.
