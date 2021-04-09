031921 SY Lompoc football 18.JPG
Buy Now

Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on March 19.  Ast has 657 yards of offense in the last two games, helping him earn back-to-back Player of the Week awards.

 Len Wood, Contributor

In the closest Player of the Week contest of the spring, Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast narrowly edged Righetti standout Chris Miller to claim back-to-back honors.

When the polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday, Ast had 1,092 total votes, 50 ahead of Miller, who was at 1,042. 

Ast wins the award after rushing for a school record 327 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-3 win over Dos Pueblos on April 2. Ast won the week prior after racking up 283 yards of offense and four touchdowns in a 46-28 win over Santa Barbara.

Miller, who actually had a 560-480 edge in voting at santamariatimes.com, was nominated after intercepting two passes, scoring touchdowns and nearly returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the 34-7 win over Paso Robles last week. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Ast overcame the 80-vote deficit as his voters carried him to wins on lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Remember to vote on all three sites every week!

Miller and the Warriors are set to host (at Pioneer Valley) San Luis Obispo Friday night at 6 p.m. after having an electrical issue at their home stadium. 

Santa Ynez is playing at San Marcos Friday night, meaning Ast has another chance to get nominated. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you