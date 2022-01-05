Analise Riezebos took over the St. Joseph girls basketball program at a difficult time.
She was the program's associate head coach under Ed Torres in the 2018-19 season when Torres was abruptly dismissed from his post as head coach.
The Knights finished the season with a 2-26 record. They went 0-10 in the Mountain League.
The program Riezebos once played for, and won a CIF Southern Section championship with, was down to a depth many never thought possible. The Knights won CIF Southern Section titles in 2009 and 2010 and captured a state title in 2011. Yet, there they were in 2019 with a 2-26 record.
Fast forward to 2022 and the Knights are back on the upswing. St. Joseph won the CIF Central Section Division 3 title last spring and is out looking for more hardware this winter.
"It was nice being the underdog," Riezebos said after Tuesday night's 66-27 win over Righetti. "Now people know who we are. But it's nice to have players like Avary Cain, Kai Oani and Candace (Kpetikou), who just love basketball. They live and breathe basketball. They're in the gym all the time. So the other players feed off that. We're in the gym all the time trying to get better. It's really nice having players like them who lead the team and take over."
St. Joseph improved to 11-3 on the season with Tuesday's convincing win over rival Righetti, the reigning Mountain League champion.
The Knights may be the favorites in a rugged Mountain League and look to be charting a course to one of the four spots in the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs.
They've got it all
Most high school programs hope to have one area of strength on the floor. St. Joseph this year has strengths all over the court.
Let's start with the frontcourt. St. Joseph has a 6-foot-3 junior who can patrol the boards and score down low in Candace Kpetikou, who leads the team in rebounding at 10.7 per game. Freshman Mia Matautia, at 5-foot-10, is second on the team with 4.8 rebounds per game. Kpetikou also adds 1.7 blocks per game.
Then there's sophomore Avary Cain, the region's most talented player. Cain is a shot creator and a shot maker. She's a 5-foot-10 guard who can dribble, shoot and score at the basket.
Cain is averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
The Knights also have a heady point guard in Kai Oani, a relentless defender who can distribute the ball, score inside on her own and knock down 3-point shots. Oani averages 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
The Knights have also added a salty veteran in senior Andrea Stajic, a transfer from Arroyo Grande. In her first three games with the Knights after the transfer sit-out period, Stajic averaged 12 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
"This was our fourth game as a whole group," Riezebos said after the win over Righetti. "We're still working things out and still trying to mesh together as a team. In the second half, we started getting good ball movement and good passes in the post. We started working really well together and it showed."
St. Joseph then adds in its reliable bench. Junior Gifti Tefera, at 5-foot-10, adds rebounding, defense and occasional scoring. Junior Maggie Perez is a hard-nosed player that has a knack for making key plays.
If the Knights have a weakness, it's not easy to spot.
Defense leads the way
Riezebos said the team's goal heading into each game is to "shut down teams offensively."
"We know we have height, but that means that we're going to be going up against quick teams," Riezebos added. "That means we have to be ready defensively."
Oani is a great perimeter defender who utilizes her speed and quickness to make ball-handlers uncomfortable. Cain is long and athletic enough to lock down most shooting guards, though her defense is still catching up to her offensive game.
Kpetikou thrives in the paint as a shot blocker and is a strong rebounder on either end of the floor. St. Joseph's bench is also filled with quality defenders.
"We needed to match Righetti's physicality and I think the girls did that," Riezebos said Tuesday.
How far will they go?
The top four teams in the CIF Central Section will be placed into the Open Division.
St. Joseph certainly appears headed to that bracket, along with perennial state power Clovis West. Mountain League foe Nipomo, at 14-2, could also make the Open Division. Bakersfield High, Bakersfield Liberty and Fresno Central are also strong this year and could contend for one of the Open Division spots.
"Our end goal is always the playoffs," Riezebos said. "We want to play the best teams in the area and in the section. That would be a really fun experience for us, to play a team like Clovis West. That's what we're preparing for. Each game we want to get better and end up in that situation."
Mountain League is tough
The Mountain League captured four CIF Central Section titles in the spring, with Righetti (Div. 1), Nipomo (Div. 2), St. Joseph (Div. 3) and Orcutt Academy (Div. 4) taking championships. The league appears to be just as tough this year, though Righetti may have lost the most to graduation, losing a good chunk of its starting five from last year.
Nipomo is 14-2. The Knights and Titans are set to play on Jan. 18. The Knights play Orcutt Academy (13-4) on Friday.
"All teams in the league are really quick, good defensive teams," Riezebos said. "They're going to be similar to Righetti. We're excited to play OA on Friday, they're another quick team that will press us. Nipomo, I think, is going to be our No. 1 challenge. They're a really sound, disciplined team and I think it's going to be a defensive game there."