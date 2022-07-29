Santa Maria's 15-year-old Babe Ruth team is two wins away from the World Series. 

Santa Maria beat Hawaii 9-1 in an elimination game in Cerritos Friday evening, staving off elimination once again and moving into the championship round.

Santa Maria will play Torrance at 12 p.m. Saturday in Cerritos, the championship round of the Pacific Southwest Regional. Torrance has not been beaten in this tournament. That means Santa Maria would have to beat Torrance in the first game Saturday just to force a second, winner-take-all game shortly after. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you