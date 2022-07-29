Santa Maria's 15-year-old Babe Ruth team is two wins away from the World Series.
Santa Maria beat Hawaii 9-1 in an elimination game in Cerritos Friday evening, staving off elimination once again and moving into the championship round.
Santa Maria will play Torrance at 12 p.m. Saturday in Cerritos, the championship round of the Pacific Southwest Regional. Torrance has not been beaten in this tournament. That means Santa Maria would have to beat Torrance in the first game Saturday just to force a second, winner-take-all game shortly after.
Torrance beat Santa Maria 10-5 when the teams played on July 26. Torrance then beat Hawaii 5-2 on July 28 to advance to the championship round.
Santa Maria star Josue Garcia mashed a three-run homer in the sixth inning Saturday against Hawaii to help seal the win. The left-handed batter hit a shot down the right field line that just landed fair. Garcia had a stellar sophomore season for the Pioneer Valley baseball team, earning All-League honors.
Julian Diaz Resendez had an RBI single to put Santa Maria up 5-1 in the sixth.
Hawaii scored first with an RBI single in the top of the first inning with nobody out, but the team wouldn't score again, leaving the bases loaded against pitcher Gabriel Moralez, who got an inning-ending strikeout.
Josue Garcia then smacked a two-run to the opposite field to give Santa Maria a 2-1 lead in the first inning.
The Santa Maria team is made up of Andru Argulo, Carlos Ceja, Mario De Dios, Junioa Diaz Resendez, Cesar Garcia, Josue Garcia, Elias Giddings, Ruben Guzman, Gabriel Moralez, Mateo Peinado, Andrew Sandoval, Christopher Saucedo and Zachary Saucedo.
They won the district title and the state title before advancing to the Pacific Southwest Regional. The winner Saturday will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series located in Stafford, Virginia.
Indian Outlaws Fall Ball
The Outlaws baseball club is holding a fall slate of games.
Teams or individual players who will be placed on a team are welcome. There is a $25 per player deposit fee. Assessments are to e held Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at open practice at Elks Field. Games will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through October.
The league is open to all high school players, from freshmen to seniors.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Those interested can contact Jimmy at (805) 714-6018.
Hancock season passes now available
All-Sport season passes are now available to the public for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. To purchase a pass, fans should visit the ticketing page of the AHCBulldogs.com website.
The all-sport season pass permits entry into all regular-season home events for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, and softball. Passes and tickets are not required for our home soccer, swimming or golf events during the regular season.
A standard all-sport season pass permits entry for up to two individuals per event while a family pass allows entry for up to four individuals per event. Fans will also have the ability to choose a digital or physical pass upon checkout this season. Sales for the all-sport pass option are set to close on Aug. 24.
Sport-specific season passes will go on sale at a later date, while single-game tickets will be available for purchase on the school’s website one week prior to each event.
For questions related to ticketing information, please contact Shelby Scott (shelby.scott@hancockcollege.edu).
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting a junior golf camp for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
The camp is set for Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.