Santa Maria Babe Ruth's 15-year-old squad is still playing at the Pacific Southwest Regional in Cerritos. They'll need to win Friday and twice on Saturday to advance to the World Series. 

The road ended for the Orcutt Babe Ruth 13-year-olds in Utah, but Santa Maria's 15-year-old squad staved off elimination again Thursday in Cerritos. 

Santa Maria, playing in the Pacific Southwest Regional for the top 15-year-old division, beat Palo Alto, the Northern California representative, 3-0 to stay alive in the elimination bracket in the tournament. 

The Santa Maria 15s won the district and state championships to advance to the regional.

