The road ended for the Orcutt Babe Ruth 13-year-olds in Utah, but Santa Maria's 15-year-old squad staved off elimination again Thursday in Cerritos.
Santa Maria, playing in the Pacific Southwest Regional for the top 15-year-old division, beat Palo Alto, the Northern California representative, 3-0 to stay alive in the elimination bracket in the tournament.
The Santa Maria 15s won the district and state championships to advance to the regional.
Orcutt's 13s lost in an elimination game Thursday afternoon in Price, Utah. Orcutt also won the district and state championships.
Orcutt lost to Torrance Babe Ruth 20-7 on Thursday, ending their run in Utah. Orcutt lost to Hawaii 2-0 on July 26 in its first game. Hawaii appears to be one of the tournament's top teams and was set to play in the championship semifinal against Westchester on Thursday.
After losing to Hawaii, Orcutt beat Southern Utah 12-3 on Wednesday and advanced to play Torrance, which won 20-7.
Robert Roemling went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Orcutt in the loss. Connor Chanley had two RBIs.
Roemling had a triple and Carter Anaya and Mason Majewski each doubled. Santana Covarrubias had two hits and scored a run. Anaya had two RBIs and a run. Majewski also drove in a pair of runs.
Orcutt just ran out of pitching as the staff combined to give up 17 hits and 17 earned runs while walking six and striking out one.
Santa Maria's 15s have another tough test ahead. They'll play Friday at 4 p.m. against the loser of the Torrance-Hawaii championship semifinal. Both Torrance and Hawaii were unbeaten heading into that game.
If Santa Maria wins Friday, it will advance to the championship round on Saturday. They'd need to win twice on Saturday to win the tournament and advance to the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia.
Indian Outlaws Fall Ball
The Outlaws baseball club is holding a fall slate of games.
Teams or individual players who will be placed on a team are welcome. There is a $25 per player deposit fee. Assessments are to e held Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at open practice at Elks Field. Games will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through October.
The league is open to all high school players, from freshmen to seniors.
Those interested can contact Jimmy at (805) 714-6018.
Hancock season passes now available
All-Sport season passes are now available to the public for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. To purchase a pass, fans should visit the ticketing page of the AHCBulldogs.com website.
The all-sport season pass permits entry into all regular-season home events for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, and softball. Passes and tickets are not required for our home soccer, swimming or golf events during the regular season.
A standard all-sport season pass permits entry for up to two individuals per event while a family pass allows entry for up to four individuals per event. Fans will also have the ability to choose a digital or physical pass upon checkout this season. Sales for the all-sport pass option are set to close on Aug. 24.
Sport-specific season passes will go on sale at a later date, while single-game tickets will be available for purchase on the school’s website one week prior to each event.
For questions related to ticketing information, please contact Shelby Scott (shelby.scott@hancockcollege.edu).
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting a junior golf camp for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
The camp is set for Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.