Very rarely does a single play determine the outcome of a game.
But Wednesday's play at the plate may have done just that.
Orcutt's Kyle Munoz threw a strike from left-center field to catcher Jack Stollberg, who then applied a quick tag to get Santa Maria runner Adrian Gonzalez at the plate and keep Orcutt's lead intact.
The play gave Orcutt some late momentum and the 13-year-olds tacked on four insurance runs to win 8-3. The victory capped a perfect run through the District 6 Tournament for Orcutt.
Both Orcutt and Santa Maria advance to the state tournament, which will be held in Bakersfield starting July 5.
Munoz's throw and Stollberg's tag came in the sixth inning. A Santa Maria run would've tied the game at 4-4. Instead, Orcutt maintained its lead and then closed out the game with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Santa Maria got two runners on in the top of the seventh, but couldn't tighten the game up any further.
"It was a great play and one that we really needed," said Orcutt manager Jim Stollberg. "We played Santa Maria Monday night and they're a good club, top-to-bottom. Every time we would give them a little bit they would take a little more. So those are the kind of plays where if you get them done you'll be able to beat a team like Santa Maria. If you don't, they're going to beat you. It was a great play at the right time."
Orcutt led 2-1 after four innings. Then went up 3-1 on an RBI single by JJ Ughoc.
Ughoc then scored from third on a bad throw from home to second base as Andrew Stollworth stole second.
Gonzalez got Santa Maria a little closer, smashing a double to deep center to plate Estevan Fonseca. Jonathan Barajas then hit a hot shot to short, that took a bad hop on the infield grass. That ball scored Matthew Herrera but Munoz charged the ball hard and fired a high throw to home from left field. The ball bounced once to Stollberg, who gathered it and applied the tag to get the final out of the inning and keep Orcutt's lead intact.
In the bottom of the sixth, Dylan Schartzer drove home Brock Wilson for Orcutt's first insurance run. Orcutt then tacked on three runs on three throwing errors from Santa Maria.
Jayden Cervantes and Ughoc each scored two runs for Orcutt. Ughoc went 2-for-4.
"These kids know each other pretty well so it's great to have them competing like that at this level," Stollberg, Orcutt's manager, said. "Going undefeated here is tough, especially with the great teams here. We had just four practices together before playing these games. So they really came together here."
Orcutt had nine hits and stranded eight runners on base. Orcutt committed three errors on the day.
Santa Maria had eight hits and committed 10 errors.
Fonseca scored twice for Santa Maria. Barajas and Gonzalez each went 2-for-3 with a double.