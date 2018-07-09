After scratching out a title at the Distrct 6 Babe Ruth Tournament earlier this month, the Five Cities 13-year-olds have kept it going at the state level.
Five Cities stayed unbeaten and moved to 3-0 at the Central California Tournament Monday with a 12-3 win over Hanford in a tournament game held at Elks Field in Santa Maria.
The team started its state tournament with a 15-5 win over Kerwest on Saturday. The team, comprised of baseball players Southern San Luis Obispo County, then beat Lodi 13-3 on Sunday.
With Monday's win, Five Cities moves into the tournament final. Five Cities could meet Hanford again in the championship round. Hanford will play the winner of the Lodi-Northwest Bakersfield game Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Lodi and Bakersfield played late Monday night at Elks Field.
Ty Scrudato, Travis Royal and Cole Gilson each scored two runs for Five Cities.
Scrudato was solid on the mound to land the win. Scrudato struck out seven batters for Five Cities.
Scrudato, Five Cities' leadoff batter, was also solid at the plate, knocking out three singles.
Kaden Tynes finished 2-for-4 with a run for the victors. Shortstop Mark Byrum had a hit and scored a run.
Five Cities' win on Monday was powered by an eight-run outburst in the fourth inning after sending 11 batters to the plate.
Five Cities had to work to get to this position.
The team found itself facing elimination at the district level after dropping a winner's bracket game against San Luis Obispo on June 29. However, after losing that game 8-5, Five Cities has reeled off five straight wins, including back-to-back wins over San Luis Obispo to claim the District 6 championship at Morrison Field in Orcutt.
If Five Cities wins its next game, it'll advance to the Pacific Southwest Regional in Surprise, Arizona, with games beginning July 23.