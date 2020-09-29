You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avid runner Kim Strom is nearing the finish line for cancer treatments
top story

Avid runner Kim Strom is nearing the finish line for cancer treatments

Avid runner Kim Strom is nearing the finish line for her infusion treatments for metastatic breast cancer.

“I think I have three treatments left,” the 39-year-old said. “It’s a relief.”

Strom, who's moved to the Central Coast, said she has centered her life around running. Various cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, and daily radiation, have not seemed to slow her down.

“When my treatment started, I told myself that I would try to run at least a 5K a day,” Strom said.

“There were a few days when I wasn’t able to do that, but most days I’ve been able to.”

The Chicago native said she will soon put the wrap on a year’s worth of treatment.

“I finished chemo in March,” said Strom. “I did rounds of a chemo treatment every three weeks for 18 weeks.”

Strom said she was diagnosed with Her2 positive cancer in 2019, when she was living and working in Europe.

“I was in the Swiss Alps when I was diagnosed,” she said.

“The Mission Hope Cancer Center was what brought me here,” said Strom. “I had never heard of Santa Maria.”

Strom said, “I have an aunt and uncle that have lived in Santa Maria a long time, and I live with them. That lets me center my life around my running.

“I do some freelance writing - not as much as I’d like to so far, but hopefully more opportunities will come.”

Since residing on the Central Coast, Strom has been on a Road Dog podcast that noted longtime area photographer, Luis Escobar, a distance running enthusiast, hosted.

“It was quite a coincidence that I ran into him and got to meet some of the running community here,” she said.

Strom said she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from Rock Island, Illinois-based Augustana College and a Masters of Fine Arts degree in photography from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

“After I got my Masters, I lived and worked in Europe for four years,” said Strom.

“I ran competitively there. I’d run anything. I’ve run in races as short as a vertical kilometer - 3,000 feet - to as long as a 125K.“ Strom said, “I was a writer and photographer in Europe. That gave me the freedom to center my life around my running.”

She has not raced competitively for awhile. Still, “I think I run more now than I did when I was running competitively,” Strom said. “It varies, but I probably average 50 miles a week.

“I can’t imagine a time when running won’t figure prominently in my life.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lompoc High's next big-time running back has arrived
Local

Lompoc High's next big-time running back has arrived

  • Updated

Napoleon Kaufman, Sheldon Canley, Lavon Coleman, Toa Taua are all Lompoc High running backs to play major college football, with Kaufman and Canley both being selected in the NFL Draft.

The next great Lompoc back has already arrived and he has a familiar name: Sheldon Canley Jr. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News