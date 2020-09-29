Avid runner Kim Strom is nearing the finish line for cancer treatments

Avid runner Kim Strom is nearing the finish line for her infusion treatments for metastatic breast cancer.

“I think I have three treatments left,” the 39-year-old said. “It’s a relief.”

Strom, who's moved to the Central Coast, said she has centered her life around running. Various cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, and daily radiation, have not seemed to slow her down.

“When my treatment started, I told myself that I would try to run at least a 5K a day,” Strom said.

“There were a few days when I wasn’t able to do that, but most days I’ve been able to.”

The Chicago native said she will soon put the wrap on a year’s worth of treatment.

“I finished chemo in March,” said Strom. “I did rounds of a chemo treatment every three weeks for 18 weeks.”

Strom said she was diagnosed with Her2 positive cancer in 2019, when she was living and working in Europe.

“I was in the Swiss Alps when I was diagnosed,” she said.

“The Mission Hope Cancer Center was what brought me here,” said Strom. “I had never heard of Santa Maria.”

Strom said, “I have an aunt and uncle that have lived in Santa Maria a long time, and I live with them. That lets me center my life around my running.

“I do some freelance writing - not as much as I’d like to so far, but hopefully more opportunities will come.”

Since residing on the Central Coast, Strom has been on a Road Dog podcast that noted longtime area photographer, Luis Escobar, a distance running enthusiast, hosted.