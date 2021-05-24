Cabrillo's Josiah Myers reacts after winning the 110-meter hurdles during the Santa Barbara County track and field championships in Santa Ynez. Myers won the 110 hurdles at the Channel League Finals and finished second in the 300 hurdles.
Lompoc's Cailin Daniels competes in the triple jump during the Santa Barbara County track championships in Santa Ynez. Daniels won with a mark of 42-8 3/4 and then won the triple and long jump at the Channel League Finals last weekend.
Santa Ynez' Neta Ofiaeli lands in the pit during her triple jump attempt during the Santa Barbara County track championships in Santa Ynez. Ofiaeli won in 34 9 1/4, then won at the Channel League Finals on Saturday.
Behind Sheldon Canley Jr. in the 100 were Lompoc teammates Joker Dickerson (11.04) and Anthony Alonzo (11.20) Saturday at the Channel League Finals, held at the newly renovated Peabody Stadium at Santa Barbara High.
Dickerson won the 200 in 22.88 seconds, ahead of Robert Daniels (23.96) and Tyler Gregg of Santa Ynez (24.35).
Cabrillo's Josiah Myers won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.20, finishing second in the 300 hurdles in a PR of 43.21. Lompoc's Andres Lerena was third in 45.83.
Lompoc also dominated the 4x100 relay, winning in 43.34 seconds, well ahead of San Marcos' second-place time of 46.07. Dickerson, Alonzo, Cailin Daniels and Canley ran the 4x100.
Cabrillo was third in 46.38. Francis Maceda, Jordan Powell, Legend Myers and Josiah Myers ran for for the Conqs.
Santa Ynez senior Carson Gann won the shot put at 39-6, ahead of teammate Kai Teplansky, who finished second in 39-3.5.
Cabrillo sophomore Josh Zent won the discus in 130-1.
Cabrillo's Ian Dziobaka won the pole vault Saturday after winning at county. He won at 10-6.
Lompoc took the top three spots in the long jump. Cailin Daniels won at 21-1, Dickerson was second at 20 and Canley was third at 19-4.5.
Cailin Daniels also won the triple jump at 43-2.5.
Santa Ynez junior Neta Ofiaeli was third in the girls 100 at 13.31, her best time this season. San Marcos freshman Ava Carter won at 12.98.
Lompoc junior Mallory Branum was third in the 1,600 with a time of 6:15.88, a season best.
