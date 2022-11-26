In its bid for its first sectional divisional football championship on a chilly Friday night, Pioneer Valley capitalized on two early Atascadero turnovers for 13 quick points.

After that, Pioneer Valley committed nearly all of the rest of the turnovers, and Atascadero scored all of the rest of the points.

Atascadero shut out Pioneer Valley for the last three quarters, ailing Atascadero quarterback Kane Cooks threw for one score and ran for two more, and the No. 2 Greyhounds beat the No. 8 Panthers 27-13 at Atascadero for the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship. The temperature at kickoff was in the low 50s and dropped to around 50 as the game wore on.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

