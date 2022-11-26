Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez is tackled by Atascadero defender Jack Hathaway. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title, with Atascadero winning 27-13.
Atascadero defender Jarom Damery (2) successfully blocks the PAT attempt by Pioneer Valley kicker Lucan Brafman (84). Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
Pioneer Valley High School ball boys Brady Jones (left) and Jackson Smith (right) take a break from the action during Friday night's match-up between the Panthers and Atascadero High School for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez is tackled by Atascadero defender Jack Hathaway. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title, with Atascadero winning 27-13.
Atascadero defender Jarom Damery (2) successfully blocks the PAT attempt by Pioneer Valley kicker Lucan Brafman (84). Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
Pioneer Valley High School ball boys Brady Jones (left) and Jackson Smith (right) take a break from the action during Friday night's match-up between the Panthers and Atascadero High School for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
In its bid for its first sectional divisional football championship on a chilly Friday night, Pioneer Valley capitalized on two early Atascadero turnovers for 13 quick points.
After that, Pioneer Valley committed nearly all of the rest of the turnovers, and Atascadero scored all of the rest of the points.
Atascadero shut out Pioneer Valley for the last three quarters, ailing Atascadero quarterback Kane Cooks threw for one score and ran for two more, and the No. 2 Greyhounds beat the No. 8 Panthers 27-13 at Atascadero for the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship. The temperature at kickoff was in the low 50s and dropped to around 50 as the game wore on.
"Kane has the flu," Atascadero coach Vic Cooper said afterward. "He just went through walkthroughs tonight before the game. He's done. He's going straight to bed."
Cooks threw a strike down the sideline that went for a 41-yard scoring play to Kaleb Pryor near the end of the first half for the first Greyhounds score.
He suckered the Pioneer Valley defense on a fake handoff and sauntered in from 18 yards out at the 8:59 mark of the third quarter as Atascadero tied the score, then Cooks scored the winning touchdown on a one-yard sneak on fourth down at the 9:34 mark of the fourth.
Atascadero (9-4) turned the tables on Pioneer Valley (7-7) Friday night after the Panthers nipped the Ocean League co-champions 21-20 at Pioneer Valley in the last week of the regular season, stopping the Greyhounds' five-game winning streak and tagging the 'Hounds with their only league loss. Pioneer Valley finished 3-3 in the Ocean League.
This time, after the Panthers capitalized on a Trey Cooks fumble that Pioneer Valley lineman Jesus Flores-Perez recovered on the second play of the game and a diving Pepe Gonzalez interception on the first Kane Cooks pass of the game - pressure by Andrew Eberhard and Dylan Pirkl helped force the Atascadero quarterback into the poor throw - Pioneer Valley turned the ball over four times.
Anthony Arias scored from the Atascadero 1 after the first Greyhounds turnover and scampered in from 30 yards out after Panthers quarterback Alex Garcia fooled the Greyhounds defense on a fake handoff after Gonzalez intercepted Kane Cooks. However, Arias lost three fumbles after that, one as the Panthers, up 13-0, were driving in Greyhounds territory in the second quarter and two on would-be first down runs in the second half.
The Greyhounds came up with Panthers turnover number four as the Panthers, down 27-13, were trying to rally. Mason Degnan intercepted Garcia.
"You can't have those kinds of mistakes in a championship game," said Pioneer Valley coach Dustin Davis. "And those (fumbles) came on good drives, too."
Besides the Panthers turnovers, "Our defense shut them out in the second half, and that was the key," said Cooper. Greyhounds linemen Jackson Cooper and Jaiden Ramirez consistently clogged the Panthers' between-the-tackles run game near the line of scrimmage at the second half, and linebackers Pryor and Tyler Bukamier finished the job with their run support.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The Greyhounds, up 20-13, seemed all set to salt the game away when they drove from midfield to the Panthers 6 after recovering the third Arias fumble. However, Trey Cooks fumbled for the second time and Gonzalez recovered, giving the Panthers hope with 5:25 left.
However, Atascadero stopped Pioneer Valley on downs, and after a false start penalty against the 'Hounds, Trey Cooks sprinted around left end for a 26-yard touchdown run.
With the score tied 13-13, the Panthers drove to the Greyhounds 8 in the third quarter. The drive stalled at the 8, and Jarom Damery blocked a Lucan Brafman field goal try.
Damery blocked a Brafman PAT kick after the second Pioneer Valley touchdown. Gonzalez blocked the PAT kick after the first Greyhounds score.
Though he lost those two fumbles, Trey Cooks ran for a game high 183 yards on a whopping 33 carries. Kane Cooks ran for 79 yards. He did not throw a pass in the second half.
Allan Jimenez led the Panthers run game with 106 yards on 24 carries. Arias had 94 on 13. The Panthers couldn't do much through the air. Garcia was 2-for-7 for 38 yards and the interception, though he did hit Elias Giddings on a key pass for 28 yards on the Panthers drive that ultimately came up empty on the blocked field goal try.
Cooper has been the Greyhounds coach since 2004. This is his first sectional divisional championship. Three Atascadero teams won CIF Southern Section championships when Cooper was the offensive line coach.
Though the Panthers' bid for the Division 5 title ended with a thud in the fourth quarter Friday night, Pioneer Valley had an impressive postseason run. The Panthers shut out Delano 34-0 at home in the first round, then won at No. 1, and then-unbeaten Bishop Union in the quarterfinals and at No. 4 Templeton, a league rival, in the semis.
"Hey, winning three games at higher seeds ... I'm very proud of these guys and what they accomplished." said Davis.
The Panthers started the season 0-3. "These guys could have folded, become like the old PV, but they didn't," said Davis. "They re-grouped and re-focused, had that (15-9) loss at home against Santa Maria and then they re-grouped." Pioneer Valley won four straight after losing that one.
Atascadero will play in the first round of the state playoffs next month. It was not known at press time whether or not Pioneer Valley qualified for the state playoffs.
Photos: Pioneer Valley and Atascadero tussle for CIF championship
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.