Santa Ynez High School athletic director Ashley Coelho will leave her position in order to teach and coach at Lompoc High School, Coelho informed the school Friday.

"I am writing to inform you that after much consideration and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to leave my position as the athletic director, teacher and coach at Santa Ynez High School, and I have accepted a position at Lompoc High School as a teacher and a coach," Coelho said in the announcement.

"Over the last four years, it has been an honor and privilege to serve as the athletic director, and as a teacher, mentor and coach the last 13 years (at) this exceptional school," said Coelho. "I have had the opportunity to work with an incredibly dedicated and talented team, and together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, fostered a spirit of sportsmanship, and witnessed the growth and success of our student athletes."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

