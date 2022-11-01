Individual champion Bella Gunasayan shot a one under-par 73 at San Luis Obispo Country Club Monday, leading Arroyo Grande to the CIF Central Section girls golf team championship.

The Eagles shot a team score of 407. Clovis West was the runner-up. The Arroyo Grande team, among with five Mountain League individual golfers, advanced to the CIF/SCGA Southern California Regionals Golf Championship.

Arroyo Grande won the Mountain League championship.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

