Beating a team with a perfect record takes a perfect performance.

Righetti came close to beating Arroyo Grande, but the Warriors weren't close enough to a perfect performance Wednesday.

Arroyo Grande scored twice in the top of the first inning, just enough run support for starter Carson Gomes, who softened the Warriors' bats with a mix of off-speed stuff in the Eagles' 2-1 win.

Gomes was a pitch or two better than Righetti ace Chris Miller as each starter finished the game. 

The Eagles are now 16-0 in coach Steve Tolley's first season as head coach. They are 7-0 in league games. Righetti falls to 11-5 and 6-1 in league. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Arroyo Grande starting at 11 a.m.

"We made more mistakes than they did," Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini said. "They played better than we did. When that happens, you're going to lose the game. We've got to get back to work and execute better and be smarter. We've got to do the little things right. That's the difference between winning a league championship and not. The difference between winning a playoff game and not is doing the little things right. We didn't do the little things right today."

Tolley's Eagles are flying high in his first season at the helm. Tolley took over for Brad Lachemann, who retired after 20 seasons at Arroyo Grande.

The Eagles have won four one-run games this season. They beat Templeton twice in league games that went to extra innings last week.

"I'm super lucky for two seasons. One, I've got great players and players win the games," Tolley said. "Two, I've got great coaches. I was left a really good team and we're just maintaining what we've had. This is the players and the assistant coaches that are driving this thing and I couldn't be prouder of this group."

Arroyo Grande has developed into the favorite for the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs. Righetti is a Division 1 team and the defending Mountain League champion from 2019. 

On Wednesday, Gomes and Miller went toe-to-toe, with Gomes coming out on top.

Both of Arroyo Grande's runs came on a Sam Caulder single in the first inning with Justin Trimble and Ryan Tayman scoring. Caulder tried to make it to second on the throw from the outfield and was tagged out.

Righetti had runners thrown out in key spots multiple times Wednesday. Gavin Long singled home Cooper Bagby for the Warriors' lone run, but Righetti's Adrian Santini was caught off second base and ran into an out to end the inning. Ricky Smith hit a hard line drive down the right field line and tried to stretch his hit into a double, but was thrown out by Caulder in right field.

The Warrior defense, though, made some big plays. When shortstop Matthew Rivas couldn't track down a bloop single behind second base in the top of the fourth inning, Santini, the center fielder, picked the ball up and fired a strike to catcher Andrew Gonzalez, who blocked the plate and applied a perfect tag to snag pinch-runner Mark Fulton. That play fired Righetti up, but Gomes wouldn't waver.

Gomes set the Warriors down in order in the fifth and sixth innings. 

The Warriors did make a little noise in the seventh. Gonzalez drew a lead-off walk, but the Eagles were able to get the lead runner on a bunt by Brodie Miller. Smith then lined out to center field before Chris Miller singled to put the tying run at second with two outs. Bagby then grounded out to Josiah Cabreros at third to end the game. 

"Carson is a competitor," Tolley said of Gomes. "And what that did, with a doubleheader on Saturday, is set us up with the rest of our pitching ready to go this weekend. It puts us in a really good spot because Righetti is a really good team. It looks like they're the team to beat right now in our league."

Gomes didn't strike out a batter, but allowed just four hits while walking three.

Lompoc 8, Cabrillo 4

Lompoc senior Bradley Waite threw a complete game as the Braves erupted for six runs in the second inning.

Softball

St. Joseph 5, Nipomo 1

Brianna Munoz out-dueled Key-annah Pu'a as the Knights beat the Titans in an Ocean League game.

Munoz struck out 13 Nipomo batters in the win, going seven innings and allowing five hits and one earned run.

Munoz also drove in a run. Pu'a struck out six and walked three, allowing nine his and four earned runs.

Desirae Rodriguez wen 2-for-3 with two runs. Dylan Prandini went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Shianne Gooley also had two hits for the Knights.

Lompoc 5, Cabrillo 0

Briana Reitmeier threw a no-hitter as the Braves earned a win over Cabrillo Wednesday.

