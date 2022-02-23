After a long, grueling winter, California wrestlers are ready for the biggest meet of them all.
The CIF State Wrestling Championships will be held in Bakersfield starting Thursday morning and wrapping up Saturday.
The event will be held at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
There are a slew of area wrestlers set to compete, both on the boys and girls sides.
Righetti has three promising competitors on the boys side, while Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Cabrillo have some contenders on the girls side.
Righetti senior Dominic Mendez, who has signed to wrestle at Cal Poly, is seeded second at 113 pounds and will start his day against sophomore Micah Viloria of Merrill West High School. Mendez finished fourth in state at 106 pounds in 2020 as a sophomore. There were no state championships held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mendez is the No. 2 wrestler in his class from the CIF Central Section. Senior Joey Cruz of Clovis North is the No. 1 seed at 113 pounds.
Righetti teammate Matthew Rodriguez is seeded seventh at 145 pounds after finishing third at the CIF Central Section Masters Meet. Rodriguez will face Garrett Boyd of San Clemente in the first round. Rodriguez finished eighth in the state at 138 pounds as a sophomore in 2020.
Righetti junior Jeremy Oani is the No. 11 seed at 106 pounds after finishing fifth in the Central Section. Oani will face Jayden Bautista of Fremont High School in the first round. Bautista is a senior.
On the girls side, Pioneer Valley's Keira Nartatez is the No. 5 seed at 111 pounds. Nartatez won her weight class in the CIF Central Section as the Pioneer Valley team won the Masters Meet title. Nartatez will face Delilah Felix-Lopez of Downey in the first round.
Another Pioneer Valley wrestler, Abigail Ayuso, will compete at 150 pounds. Ayuso finished second in her class at the Masters and will face An Nguyen of Evergreen Valley in the first round.
Lourdes Bautista, another Panther, is the third seed out of the Central Section at 235 pounds and will face Downey's Abby Delgadillo in the first round.
Santa Maria's girls team will also be well-represented at state. Sophia Ramos took fourth at Masters and will compete at 111 pounds this week. She'll face Jimena Reyes of Birmingham in the first round.
Teammate Araceli Ramirez is competing at 126 pounds after finishing second at Masters. Ramirez will face River Todd of Marina High School in the first round. Senior Lucia Santos finished third at Masters and will compete at state at 131 pounds. She'll go up against Downey's Giselle Guerra in the first round. Surray McNutt will compete at 170 pounds. McNutt is a sophomore who took fourth at the Central Section Masters Meet. She'll face Kathryn Hingano of Rio Linda in the first round.
Three Nipomo High Wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. They are Austria Holland, Leila Martin and Cash Kimball.
Last weekend, two Cabrillo High wrestlers qualified for state placing at the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet in Huntington Beach.
Lydia Monedero, a senior, placed fifth in her weight class while Avery Manko, a junior, placed seventh at the Masters Meet at Marina High School.
The duo made the Masters Meet after they both placed third at the CIF Southern Section regional championships.
Arroyo Grande junior Nathan Come finished seventh in the Central Section Masters Meet and will compete at 132 pounds in state.
The most recent boys state champion from the area was Righetti's Luke Wilson, who won the 152-pound title in 2013. Wilson went on to wrestle at Cal Poly.
Pioneer Valley's Courteney Tompkins won the 170-pound title in 2014 on the girls side.
Hancock golf tournament set for April 4
Hancock College has organized a fundraising golf tournament this spring.
Those interested in raising money for Hancock athletic programs can join other Bulldog supporters for prizes, food and drinks at the inaugural AHC Athletics Final Fore Golf Tournament on April 4. Event proceeds will benefit the AHC athletic programs, serving more than 300 student-athletes participation in 14 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) programs.
Registration for the event opened on Feb. 15 and space is limited.
Teams of four will play 18 holes of golf at the Santa Maria Country Club. Appetizers will be provided on the course, along with additional snacks and drinks available for purchase during play. Later in the day, join the Bulldogs for dinner and a viewing party at the clubhouse as they host the NCAA National Championship Final Four basketball game on television. All participants will have the opportunity to enter a raffle throughout the day for a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the 2023 NCAA Basketball National Championship.
Registration can be completed at the Hancock College athletics website.