Children, collectively, were the late Ronnie Baker’s biggest passion. Softball was another huge Ronnie Baker passion.
Ronnie ran Baker Family Day Care in Orcutt with his wife Jamie. “We have six biological children and we had 14 children in the day care center,” Jamie Baker said during an interview last week. “The kids at the center all called Ronnie ‘Poppa Bear.’”
Besides coaching and umpiring Little League baseball, “He did spring cleaning on football bags for two or three football teams every year,” Jamie Baker said of Ronnie.
Ronnie Baker was a long-time softball player. He collapsed suddenly on Oct. 21 while playing softball on field 2 at the Hagerman Sports Complex and died. He was 53.
“(Medical personnel) did their best, they worked on him forever, but they just couldn’t revive him,” Jamie Baker said. “Word spread that Ronnie had collapsed, and people started running over from other fields.
“He died doing what he loved. (Preliminary reports said the cause of death) was a heart attack, but there hasn’t been an autopsy.”
To honor Ronnie Baker, his wife said, family friends put together the first annual Ronnie Baker Memorial Tournament. The tournament took place Nov. 20 and 21 at all four Hagerman fields.
Literally everyone, Jamie Baker said, was welcome at the tournament.
“There were more than 60 teams,” she said. “A coach Ronnie played softball with coaches a travel ball team of 15 and 16-year-olds, and they played in the tournament. No one was turned away.”
Jamie Baker said, “Lower, Middle and Upper Division men’s teams played on the first day. Lower, Middle and Upper Division coed teams also played, on the second day.”
Just before the tournament began, “The fields were closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.,” Jamie said. “Everyone circled around the pitcher’s mound on field two, near the spot where Ronnie collapsed, and formed ‘NA 22.’”
Jamie Baker said, “Ronnie was a member of Narcotics Anonymous.” She said the 22 was in honor of Ronnie Baker being clean and sober for 22 years.
When the tournament began, “Our grandson, Quincy Baker, threw out the first pitch to our granddaughter, Adeline Rico,” said Jamie Baker.
“The games went clear to around midnight, and in the championship games (near the end of the tournament), the lights went out. Everyone in the championship games was named a co-champion.”
Jamie Baker said Ronnie knew fellow area umpires well.
“Bob Draper, John Salter, all of them, they knew him,” Jamie Baker said. “They were out there at the tournament.” Draper and Salter are longtime umpires in the area.
Jamie Baker said the Ronnie Baker Memorial Tournament will continue next year.
“When the tournament is over, the proceeds will go into a scholarship fund for kids who like sports but who might not be able to afford them,” she said.
“If there is, say, a single mother who has a daughter who likes gymnastics but can’t afford it, (the scholarship fund) will pay for her to go to a gymnastics place for a year.”
Jamie Baker said, “If a softball team has qualified for the nationals in Oklahoma and is fund raising, (the scholarship fund) will donate $500 toward that.”
Concerning her day care center, “I’m going to step away for a couple of months,” Jamie said.
“This was my second husband to leave, and this one was quite unexpected. It’s been very hard.”