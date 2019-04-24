Ali vs Frazier.
Russel vs Chamberlain.
Araujo vs Danladi?
There are matchups that transcend sport. Matchups that have lasted the test of time, becoming the encapsulation of the sport played and the era that they took place.
And, some matchups have to build up to that level of impact. Tonight we have the start of a potential MLS rivalry that has distinct Central Coast ties.
Lompoc High School's Julian Aruajo and the L.A. Galaxy will travel to Minneapolis to take on Dunn High School's Abu Danladi and Minnesota United F.C tonight at 5 p.m.
Danladi, who was born in Takoradi, Ghana made his way to the MLS via the Santa Ynez Valley, winning the 2013-2014 Gatorade National Player of the year with the Earwigs, before being taken number one overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft after three standout seasons at UCLA.
Julian Aruajo just started his first game for the Galaxy on April 19, and will be looking to impress his new team. So far, Aruajo has appeared in only three games for a talented L.A. squad that features international stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Emmanuel Boateng and Jonathan dos Santos.
The two could see a lot of each other tonight, Danladi is a powerful striker looking to recover from an injury impacted 2018 and Aruajo played 90 minutes as a defensive back during the Galaxy's 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamos on Friday night.
The first matchup between the two was on March 16 when both came into the game as substitutions. The Galaxy won that game at home 3-2.
You can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet tonight starting at 5 p.m.
Something else to keep an eye on tonight is the special connection between a different set of opponents. The Galaxy's Boateng and Danladi both graduated from Right to Dream Academy, a program that encourages the growth of the sport in Africa and offers athletes the opportunity to train for a career in professional soccer.