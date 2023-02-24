The Lompoc girls basketball team did just enough Friday to garner the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship.
Kylee Garcia made a 12-foot baseline jumper with 1:10 left for the eventual winning points, Tulare Union missed two free throws with three seconds to play, and the No. 5 Braves edged No. 12 The Tribe 32-31 at Selland Arena in Fresno.
The Braves couldn't make a free throw after they drew a foul with 1.6 seconds left, but The Tribe couldn't score afterward, and Lompoc had the win.
Lompoc is 18-13. Tulare Union is 14-17. Both teams likely qualified for the regional playoffs which begin next week.
The Garcia basket put the Braves ahead 32-29. She was fouled but missed the free throw. The Tribe scored inside with 53 seconds left, but that basket accounted for the last points of the game.
Lompoc narrowly averted disaster several times after the last Tulare Union bucket.
The Braves threw the ball right to a Tulare Union player, but The Tribe player's foot was out-of-bounds. Tulare Union got the rebound after Lompoc shot an air ball, but The Tribe couldn't score.
With 10 seconds left, Lompoc threw the in-bounds pass right to Tulare Union, but a foul was called just before. Lompoc subsequently threw the ball away and a Tulare Union player was fouled as she spun toward the basket, but The Tribe missed the two foul shots, and the Braves escaped with the win.
Tulare Union trimmed the Lompoc lead to 28-27 then Cierra Bailey scored in the lane to put the Braves up 30-27. Lompoc eventually hung on for the win - and the championship.
Lompoc is coached by Claudia Terrones, the school's athletic director, and her husband Paul Terrones. The roster features Garcia, Bailey, Makayla Figuereo, Tara Terrones, Elizabeth Alcantara, Ava Gallegos, Halee Sager, Jalisa Dixon, Mia Jansen, Mirann Mangino, Grace Baird and Unique Hill.
Bailey finished with 11 points for the Braves and Garcia was named the games Most Outstanding Player after scoring nine points and dishing out four assists.
Lompoc led 6-4 after the first quarter, 14-9 at halftime and 22-17 after three.
Tulare Union's Mason Sutton cut the Braves' lead to 28-27 in the fourth quarter before Bailey's clutch basket made it 30-27.
It was the second CIF Central Section title for a Lompoc girls program in fewer than 24 hours after the Braves girls soccer team beat Bishop Union Thursday night for the Division 4 championship.