The Lompoc girls basketball team did just enough Friday to garner the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship.

Kylee Garcia made a 12-foot baseline jumper with 1:10 left for the eventual winning points, Tulare Union missed two free throws with three seconds to play, and the No. 5 Braves edged No. 12 The Tribe 32-31 at Selland Arena in Fresno.

The Braves couldn't make a free throw after they drew a foul with 1.6 seconds left, but The Tribe couldn't score afterward, and Lompoc had the win.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

