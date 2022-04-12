St. Joseph's boys soccer team was in contention for an Ocean League title during the 2021-22 season, hoping to end a drought that stretches nearly three decades.
Though the Knights didn't get that league title, they still had a memorable season.
St. Joseph went 9-3 in league, finishing in second place in the Ocean League standings, though the Knights did get rewarded with the league's Most Valuable Player award.
That honor went to senior Cole Richardson, who led the Knights in points with 48. Richardson found the back of the net 18 times in 20 games last season. He also dished out 12 assists to earn the league MVP award.
St. Joseph has not won a league title in boys soccer since 1994. Atascadero edged St. Joseph, going 10-2 in league.
Goalie of the Year
Nipomo didn't have a great season, but sophomore Felipe Vargas did enough to help the Titans to earn the Ocean League's Goalie of the Year award. The Titans went 5-17-2 overall and 5-10 in Ocean League play, with all five wins coming via shutout.
First Team
There are three St. Joseph players on the First Team. They are seniors Ezekiel Datuin and Colin Reynolds and junior Toby Morgan.
Datuin was third on the Knights in points, with 15. Datuin had four goals and seven assists on the season. Reynolds had five goals and three assists, good enough for 13 points. Morgan was one of the Knights' top defenders.
Nipomo junior Alexis Diaz, a defender, is also on the First Team.
There are three Atascadero players on the First Team midfield. They are seniors Julio Lopez and Caleb Newby and sophomore Declan Rice. Atascadero senior Kaleb Kolaczyk is a First Team defender.
Mission Prep senior Nathan Kargol is also on the First Team, joined by teammate Jack Susank, Templeton's Gabe Soltero and Morro Bay senior Carson Spahr.
Second Team
There are two St. Joseph players on the Second Team. They are senior forward Jacob Otremba and junior defender Steven Pallan.
Otremba had a stellar season for the Knights. He was second on the team in goals and points, tallying 15 goals and five assists, good for 35 points.
Orcutt Academy has its first player on the All-League team, with freshman Carlos De La Rocha, earning a Second Team designation as a defender.
Nipomo junior Alex Palomar, a defender, is also on the Second Team.
Three Atascadero players are on the Second Team: seniors Max Sosa and Alex Collins and sophomore Drew Cappel. Mission Prep juniors Tristan Wouters and Curran Vacccaro are on the Second Team, joined by Templeton's Lucas Hamor and Miles Allen and Morro Bay senior forward Mark Hutchinson.
Honorable Mention
Each league team has one player on the Honorable Mention team. St. Joseph is represented by junior Noah Carrillo, a midfielder.
Carrillo is joined by Nipomo sophomore Carlos Luis, a defender, and Orcutt Academy junior defender Justin Guiltinan.
Mission Prep freshman midfielder Roman Medeiros, Templeton sophomore forward Rocco Chalekson and Morro Bay sophomore midfielder Jesus Ruvalcaba round out the Honorable Mention squad.