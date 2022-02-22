St. Joseph sophomore Gavin Galanski was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Year.
Those two landed two of the top individual awards when the Central Coast Athletic Association released its All-League teams for boys water polo.
Four Nipomo players landed on the First Team, including senior Lukas Ward, juniors Angelo Juarez and Dillon Park and sophomore Karl DiModica.
Two Pioneer Valley players landed on the First Team. They are senior Jericho Orcino and junior Adrian Eisner.
St. Joseph had two players earn First Team honors: Max Tuggle, a freshman, and junior Chase Johnson.
Santa Maria's Sam Avila, a senior, also made the First Team and teammate Adryan Fuentes made the Second Team. Fuentes is a junior.
Nipomo's Tristan Fowler, Kaleb Owen and Killian Fegley are on the Second Team, along with Pioneer Valley's Nathan Mandujano, Alonso Martinez and Nickolas Limon. St. Joseph's Sebastian Altheide also made the Second Team.
Arroyo Grande junior Aiden Fitzpatrick was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Year. The Eagles had four players on the First Team: seniors James Treginza and Nathaniel Penton and juniors Logan Todd and Jacob Timmer.
Righetti senior Blake Cornelson was on the First Team, along with San Luis Obispo seniors Lucas Koch and Brian Vorbaum and Paso Robles senior Kelly Lowry.
The Second Team has three Arroyo Grande juniors on it: Elijah Scott, Morrison Steffora and Jackson Capra. Morro Bay freshman Ryker Robson is on the Second Team, along with San Luis Obispo's Clay Bitler and Bobby Teige, Paso Robles' Cody Domingos and Atascader senior Currah Hoxie.
Four players earned Honorable Mention recognition: Arroyo Grande's Carson Waldrom, Righetti's Alex Andrade, SLO's Henry Flushman and Atascadero's Caleb Newby.