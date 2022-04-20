After earning a share of the league championship last season, the Nipomo High girls soccer team is reaping its rewards with the All-Ocean League honors.
Nipomo senior Cloey Missamore has been named the league's co-Most Valuable Player, along with Mission Prep's Ava Diefenderfer.
Nipomo junior Alexis Acosta has yet again been named the league's Goalie of the Year, an honor she won as a freshman in 2020.
The Titans went 17-5-2 during the 2021-22 season and 10-2 in Ocean League play, splitting the league title with Templeton, which also went 10-2 in league.
Nipomo lost in the title game of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs to Bakersfield Christian 2-1.
Missamore is a defender and midfielder for the Titans. She scored one goal on the season. She was named to the All-League team after the 2019-20 season as a sophomore.
The league winning coaches this year were Steve Wells of Templeton and Nipomo's Buddy Kichler.
Goalie of the Year
Acosta has been named the Goalie of the Year for the second time in her career and it's easy to see why. Acosta allowed just 10 goals this season while making 83 saves.
She helped the Titans go 17-5-2 while recording 15 shutouts on the year. The Titans allowed just 15 goals on the year, out-scoring their opponents 45-15 during the 2021-22 season.
First Team
Santa Maria High has two girls on the First Team. The Saints went 13-7-4 overall and 7-5 in Ocean League play. They eventually fell to Kerman in the CIF-CS Division 4 title game after winning the Division 5 title the previous year.
Santa Maria senior midfielder Yvette Abundiz and teammate Lizbeth Velazquez, a senior defender, are on the First Team.
Nipomo has four players on the First Team. They are Iliana Murguia, a senior midfielder, freshman defender Kali Crandall, sophomore forward Alicia Diaz and senior midfielder Annette Vargas.
Murguia led the Titans in points with 33 on the season, scoring a team-high 15 goals while adding three assists.
Diaz was second on the team in points and goals, tallying 22 points and nine goals with four assists.
Vargas was third on the team in points with 18. She finished her senior season with eight goals and two assists.
Orcutt Academy center back Vanessa Lopez is also on the First Team, as is Mission Prep senior Margaret Heffernan, Templeton seniors Rayne Waltmire, Helia Bushong and Maddie Bobbit and Morro Bay senior goalkeeper Dorothy Nickel.
Second Team
Orcutt Academy striker Sydney Madison made the Second Team despite having a remarkable season. She had what's believed to be the highest point total in the area last season, slotting in 29 goals and adding 10 assists to finish the season with 68 points. Madison is a sophomore.
Also on the Second Team from Orcutt Academy is senior center back Belinda Hernandez, who finished the season with three assists.
Santa Maria senior defender Mia Santana is on the Second Team, joined by teammate Maria Reyes, a senior midfielder.
Nipomo has three players on the Second Team. They are junior midfielder Ximena Hinojosa-Perez, junior forward Helayna Arreola and senior midfielder Violet Brown.
Hinojosa-Perez led the Titans in assists with eight. She finished the year with 14 points thanks to her three goals. Arreola finished the year with 10 points, scoring four goals and adding two assists.
Pioneer Valley sophomore Alex Aldama is on the Second Team at goalkeeper. Also on the Second Team are Morro Bay junior Jess Chavez, a center back, Mission Prep junior midfielder Sophia Sostrin and Templeton sophomores Macy Guibbini and Lauryn English.
Honorable Mention
Santa Maria junior defender Citlali Reyes is on the Honorable Mention team.
Orcutt Academy junior Hannah Godinez also earned Honorable Mention recognition after racking up 17 points last season for the Spartans, scoring eight goals and adding one assist.
Nipomo sophomore defender Sierra Crandall is as well, joined by Pioneer Valley junior midfielder Hannah Trujillo, Templeton senior Kylee Dougherty, Morro Bay sophomore Jane Hotaling and Mission Prep senior Teagan Barket.