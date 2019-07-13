In 2019, Lisette Coria was a tough hitter for opposing pitchers to get out and Key-annah Pu'a was a tough pitcher for opposing hitters to hit.
Coria hit .545, with 17 RBIs. She is the Lee Central Coast Newspapers All-Area Softball Team's Offensive Player of the Year. Pu'a compiled a 1.66 ERA. She is the LCCN All-Area Softball Team's Pitcher of the Year.
They were teammates for a Nipomo squad that finished second in its first Ocean League campaign and made the playoffs in its first year in the CIF Central Section.
Coria just finished her senior year. Pu'a just concluded her freshman season with the Titans. Nipomo joined most of the other area sports programs in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section.
The move was effective early last year. The 2018-19 school year was the first for the Central Section newcomers in their new section.
Orcutt Academy freshman Danica Black is the All-Area Softball Team's Utility Player of the Year. Black hit .491 and was solid in the outfield for the Spartans.
Santa Ynez senior Maggie Usher earned the Team's Gold Glove. Usher, a catcher, made no errors in 2019. She also hit .506 (and also qualified for the High School Rodeo National Finals in both team roping and goat tying).
Pioneer Valley sophomore Amaya Yebra and St. Joseph junior Skylar Johnson are the First Team pitchers. Yebra's battery mate, junior Serenity O'Nan, is the First Team catcher.
The First Team infielders are Santa Maria junior Samantha De La Cruz, Arroyo Grande senior Sarah Eguiluz, Valley Christian Academy senior Kyra Tullos and Nipomo junior Mimi Wolf.
The First Team Outfielders are Righetti junior Mackenzie Kestler, Lompoc junior Heidi Cardenas and Santa Maria senior Sara Rodriguez. The utility player is VCA senior Samantha Trenkle.
The Second Team pitcher is Santa Maria junior Ahlexia Glidewell. The catchers are Righetti junior Bailey Kober and Lompoc senior Hannah Larsh.
The infielders are Lompoc juniors Maria Villalobos and Antoinette Terrones, and sophomore Haley Larsh; Santa Ynez junior Yesenia Vega and sophomore Lauren Swing; Nipomo junior Micayla Mendez; Orcutt Academy sophomore Arianna Contreras; and Pioneer Valley senior Aneisia Dollinger.
The outfielders are Santa Ynez sophomore Michaela Baker and freshman Lily Martinez, and Cabrillo sophomore Alexia Wilhite.
The All-Area teams are voted on by the sports staff at Lee Central Coast Newspapers.