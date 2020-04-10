All-Area Soccer: Santa Maria's Lalo Cuna is Coach of the Year

Veteran Santa Maria boys soccer coach Lalo Cuna has given his team steady leadership year after year, and it has paid off.
The underdog Saints won two games in the 2017 Southern Cal regional before falling in the final.
The Southern Cal and Northern Cal regional finals winners did not play each other, so regional finals were it for the state tournament that year.
This year the Saints made it to the CIF Central Section Division I title game and won a regional game in the state playoffs.
Cuna is the 2020 Santa Maria Times All-Area Team Coach of the Year, as determined by a vote among the sports staff at the Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.
“It’s an honor to even be considered,” for the award, Cuna said.
Several past Santa Maria soccer players have gone on to play at the collegiate level.
“We’re always hoping our boys get the chance to play at the next level and if they don’t, we hope we’ve been able to implement the discipline they need to succeed in life all around,” Cuna said.
Santa Maria finished 18-5-1 this past season. The Saints wound up second in the Mountain League behind San Luis Obispo, the top seeded team in the Central Section Division 1 bracket.
The No. 2 Saints’ postseason began with a 6-0 rout of Bakersfield Ridgeview in the first round of the Central Section divisional playoffs. The underdog Wolf Pack took the Saints out of the playoffs in the quarterfinals in 2019.
This year, the Saints edged Bakersfield Golden Valley 3-2 in the quarterfinals and rallied to beat Clovis North 3-1 in the semis.
No. 4 Fresno Central, the defending Division 1 champ, nipped No. 2 Santa Maria 1-0 for the Division 1 Championship.
The favored Saints saw underdog Oxnard Pacifica dominate the first several minutes of a first-round Southern Cal regional game in the CIF State Playoffs and score the first goal. The Saints scored the next three and ultimately won 4-2.
La Habra beat the injury-riddled Saints 3-0 in the regional semis. Regional finals marked the end of all state tournaments. La Habra went on to win the SoCal championship.
Besides a strong offense, the Saints had solid midfielders, a strong defense and a goalkeeper, Osvaldo Andrade, who was tough to get the ball past.
Cuna also praised fellow coaches in the Santa Maria program.
“I’m fortunate to have a good freshman coach in Mario Diaz,” said Cuna. “He’s dedicated and brings a lot to the table.
“Antonio Diaz is our JV coach. In the last three years, our JV team probably has one loss and a couple of ties, so that’s why I know I always have good talent behind the varsity team.
“I’m fortunate to have had my assistant (varsity coach) Horacio Viera by my side the last four years,” said Cuna. “He’s very savvy when it comes to getting the boys physically ready with their weights.
“Last but not least,” Cuna said, “We have great support from our athletic director (Brian Wallace) at all times with whatever equipment the team needs.”
