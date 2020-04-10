All-Area Soccer: Santa Maria's Lalo Cuna is Coach of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Veteran Santa Maria boys soccer coach Lalo Cuna has given his team steady leadership year after year, and it has paid off.

The underdog Saints won two games in the 2017 Southern Cal regional before falling in the final.

The Southern Cal and Northern Cal regional finals winners did not play each other, so regional finals were it for the state tournament that year.

This year the Saints made it to the CIF Central Section Division I title game and won a regional game in the state playoffs.

Cuna is the 2020 Santa Maria Times All-Area Team Coach of the Year, as determined by a vote among the sports staff at the Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.

“It’s an honor to even be considered,” for the award, Cuna said.

Several past Santa Maria soccer players have gone on to play at the collegiate level.

“We’re always hoping our boys get the chance to play at the next level and if they don’t, we hope we’ve been able to implement the discipline they need to succeed in life all around,” Cuna said.