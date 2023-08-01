Nahir Albright of Philadelphia scored an upset eight-round majority decision win over Karlos Balderas, a Santa Maria native and Santa Maria High School graduate, in an undercard lightweight fight in Las Vegas Friday night.
Two judges scored the fight 77-75 for Albright. The other scored the fight even at 76-76.
Albright moved to 16-2, with seven knockouts. Balderas is 14-2, with 12 KOs.
Balderas, boxing from a high guard, had success with his jab. However, Albright won thanks to throwing more punches and landing them more consistently.
Balderas earned the most significant win of his career in November, stopping Esteban Sanchez with a TKO in the eighth round of their lightweight card in an undercard bout at the Palms Casino Resort last year.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Balderas was slated to fight earlier this year, but an injury postponed his 2023 debut to last week's fight vs. Albright. Balderas was a 2016 U.S. Olympian, fighting in Rio de Janeiro.
Friday's loss snaps a five-bout win streak for Balderas since he returned to the ring in August of 2021 following a long layoff. He scored knockout victories in four of his previous five bouts before falling to Albright.
Balderas is now 5-1 since he returned from the nearly two-year layoff in 2021. After suffering a knockout defeat to Rene Tellez Giron in December of 2019, Balderas switched trainers and promoters, moving from RingStar to Bob Arum's Top Rank and training under Buddy McGirt in Los Angeles.
Balderas switched trainers again this year as he had famed trainer Robert Garcia, the brother of former world champ Mikey Garcia, in his corner last week.
Balderas knocked out Aelio Mesquita in the second round in Fresno in March of 2022 after stopping Julio Cortez in the fourth round in November of 2021. In his first bout with Top Rank, he knocked out Fidel Cervantes in the second round in August of 2021. Balderas then ended Ruben Cervera's three-fight win streak in May of '22.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.