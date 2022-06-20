Albion Central California, a youth soccer club based on the Central Coast, won the Far West Presidents Cup on Sunday and advanced to the national level tournament.
Albion, coached by Santa Maria High head girls coach Uli Alvarez, beat AYSO United Arizona 1-0 in the championship game in Phoenix. The U19 squad is made up of top female players from the Central Coast.
Nipomo's Annette Vargas scored the lone goal in Sunday's championship game win.
Albion scored a major win over RSL Arizona in the semifinals on Saturday, winning 2-1. Albion lost to Utah Valley United on Friday 2-1, but had already earned its spot in the semifinals after a 2-2 draw with Idaho Surf Magic Valley and a 10-1 win over AYSO United Arizona in its first match on June 15.
The team went 3-1-1 at the tournament, out-scoring their opponents 16-6.
Albion has now qualified for the 2022 National Presidents Cup. The tournament will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina. It runs from July 7-10.
The team has players from all over the Central Coast, including Annette Vargas and Alexis Acosta from Nipomo, Natalie Lima from St. Joseph, Emily Orozco of Righetti, Emily Graciliano (Nipomo/Hancock), and, from Santa Maria High, Alyssa Valenzuela, Lizbeth Velazquez, Yvette Abundiz, Citlali Reyes, Anahy Guerrero and Jacqueline Guerrero.
The team's players from Kern County are Sydney Carreri (Bakersfield Christian), Alyssa Sanchez (Bakersfield), Alison Barrera (Highland), Tara Miller (Garces), Heaven Ratliff (North Bakersfield) and Jennifer Vera (Taft College).
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
There's camps set for July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.