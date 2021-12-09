On its own, Righetti's run to a CIF Central Section championship and a berth in the state title game is impressive.

When you factor in the surrounding circumstances, it becomes all the more impressive. 

Righetti was hit hard before the season by a few key transfers switching to neighboring schools. The program has also been hit with injuries. For instance, in the game against Arroyo Grande, the Warriors lost their offensive spark plug when quarterback Braden Claborn went down with a torn ACL.

Righetti was leading Arroyo Grande 28-10 when Claborn went down. The Warriors lost 39-35 and limped through the rest of the regular season to finish with a 1-8 record.

In the CIF Central Section playoffs, however, the player to take over for the injured Claborn, Abel McCormack, has continued to progress on the field.

McCormack and the Warriors play at Atherton Sacred Heart Prep in the CIF State Division 5-A bowl game Saturday at 1 p.m. 

McCormack's ability to run the Righetti Wing-T offense and help steady the ship have been key in Righetti's five-game win streak in the playoffs. 

McCormack's ability to lead the team showed up last week in the 14-7 win over Northwood in Irvine. Leading 7-0 in the second half, Righetti dialed up a reverse to Bradley Spence, a play that called for McCormack to make a block downfield. The junior quarterback didn't wipe out the defender, but he made enough contact to spring Spence on the perimeter for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. 

"I just try to throw my leadership first and do everything I can for the team. That doesn't mean I'm the biggest guy out there, but I want to make the biggest impact any way I can," McCormack said. 

With McCormack at quarterback, the Righetti offense has returned to its roots, using its Wing-T rushing attack and hitting occasional downfield passes by rolling the 5-foot-7 quarterback out of the pocket. 

"With Abel, we got back to basics," Righetti coach Tony Payne says. "With Abel, we got back to what we're good at. Abel's leadership is what keeps getting us through week after week. He never gets too high, never too low. He's so consistent and continues to do his job."

Payne says McCormack's completion percentage has been over 75%, a key metric when running an offense that rarely throws the ball. 

"He makes very few mistakes and just does the right thing, over and over again," Payne said of McCormack. "He's fearless because he's a McCormack and all McCormacks step up when called upon. They have leadership in their DNA and Abel is as good as we've ever had."

Abel McCormack grew up with older brothers Isaac, Cody, Roman and Isaiah, most of whom played football at Righetti. Older sister Raelyn McCormack played softball at the school and his dad played football in high school while his mother played softball. 

"I've always tried to show leadership and put everything I've got into the team," McCormack said. "It's finally showing."

McCormack said it's a "huge surprise" that he and his teammates are still playing football in the middle of December. 

"I'm excited and thrilled to be playing in a state championship game and we're going to put Orcutt on the map," McCormack said. 

How has he and the Warriors advanced this far? McCormack says his own personal development has mimicked that of the team.

"Every week I think the guys get more confident and, myself personally, I just kind of kept it calm and took it week by week," McCormack said. "The guys are thrilled to be playing each week."

The Warriors are set to head to the Bay Area Friday, avoiding a long road trip on the day of the game. 

