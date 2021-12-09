On its own, Righetti's run to a CIF Central Section championship and a berth in the state title game is impressive. When you factor in the surrounding circumstances, it becomes all the more impressive. Righetti was hit hard before the season by a few key transfers switching to neighboring schools. The program has also been hit with injuries. For instance, in the game against Arroyo Grande, the Warriors lost their offensive spark plug when quarterback Braden Claborn went down with a torn ACL. Righetti was leading Arroyo Grande 28-10 when Claborn went down. The Warriors lost 39-35 and limped through the rest of the regular season to finish with a 1-8 record. In the CIF Central Section playoffs, however, the player to take over for the injured Claborn, Abel McCormack, has continued to progress on the field. McCormack and the Warriors play at Atherton Sacred Heart Prep in the CIF State Division 5-A bowl game Saturday at 1 p.m. McCormack's ability to run the Righetti Wing-T offense and help steady the ship have been key in Righetti's five-game win streak in the playoffs. McCormack's ability to lead the team showed up last week in the 14-7 win over Northwood in Irvine. Leading 7-0 in the second half, Righetti dialed up a reverse to Bradley Spence, a play that called for McCormack to make a block downfield. The junior quarterback didn't wipe out the defender, but he made enough contact to spring Spence on the perimeter for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. "I just try to throw my leadership first and do everything I can for the team. That doesn't mean I'm the biggest guy out there, but I want to make the biggest impact any way I can," McCormack said. With McCormack at quarterback, the Righetti offense has returned to its roots, using its Wing-T rushing attack and hitting occasional downfield passes by rolling the 5-foot-7 quarterback out of the pocket. "With Abel, we got back to basics," Righetti coach Tony Payne says. "With Abel, we got back to what we're good at. Abel's leadership is what keeps getting us through week after week. He never gets too high, never too low. He's so consistent and continues to do his job." Payne says McCormack's completion percentage has been over 75%, a key metric when running an offense that rarely throws the ball.
"He makes very few mistakes and just does the right thing, over and over again," Payne said of McCormack. "He's fearless because he's a McCormack and all McCormacks step up when called upon. They have leadership in their DNA and Abel is as good as we've ever had." Abel McCormack grew up with older brothers Isaac, Cody, Roman and Isaiah, most of whom played football at Righetti. Older sister Raelyn McCormack played softball at the school and his dad played football in high school while his mother played softball. "I've always tried to show leadership and put everything I've got into the team," McCormack said. "It's finally showing." McCormack said it's a "huge surprise" that he and his teammates are still playing football in the middle of December. "I'm excited and thrilled to be playing in a state championship game and we're going to put Orcutt on the map," McCormack said. How has he and the Warriors advanced this far? McCormack says his own personal development has mimicked that of the team. "Every week I think the guys get more confident and, myself personally, I just kind of kept it calm and took it week by week," McCormack said. "The guys are thrilled to be playing each week." The Warriors are set to head to the Bay Area Friday, avoiding a long road trip on the day of the game.
Photos: Righetti captures city's first CIF football title
Dec 3, 2021
Righetti’s Elias Martinez shows the ball he caught for a touchdown as Liberty’s Mitchell Sano defends during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final. The Warriors play at Northwood in Irvine on Saturday night in the CIF State playoffs.
Len Wood, Contributor
58 min ago
Righetti’s Brian Monighetti returns an interception of a Liberty pass for the Warriors’ first touchdown during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final. Monighetti and the Warriors play at Atherton Sacred Heart Prep Saturday at 1 p.m. in the CIF State Division 5-A bowl game.
Len Wood, Contributor
Dec 3, 2021
Righetti’s Ryan Boivin scores against Liberty during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 29, 2021
Righetti celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday with a 34-7 win over Madera Liberty.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 29, 2021
Righetti players dump ice water on Coach Tony Payne as the clock runs out during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
53 min ago
Righetti’s Abel McCormack tries to convert on fourth down even though he lost his helmet against Liberty during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti players and Coach Tony Payne celebrate after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
58 min ago
Righetti’s Elias Martinez runs after catching a pass against Liberty’s Dominic Castaneda (23) and Mitchell Sano (8) during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final on Nov. 26.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti’s Zachary Monighetti stops Liberty’s Abraham Jauregui during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
53 min ago
Righetti’s Abel McCormack passes against Liberty during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final on Nov. 26.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 29, 2021
Righetti’s Elroy Perez, left, knocks away a pass to Liberty’s Dante Ciritella during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti takes the field against Liberty for the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti players celebrate a Warrior touchdown against Liberty during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti’s Ryan Boivin runs past Liberty’s Caleb Sisco during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti’s Alex Magallon kicks an extra point against Liberty during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
58 min ago
Righetti’s Elias Martinez catches a pass in front of a Liberty player during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final on Nov. 26.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti vs Liberty during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti cheerleaders high kick after a Warrior touchdown against Liberty during the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
51 min ago
Righetti’s Ryan Boivin celebrates after the Warriors beat Liberty to win the CIF Central Section Division 5 final on Nov. 26. Boivin has helped deliver the Warriors the program's first CIF championship and an appearance in a state title game.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti Coach Tony Payne holds the championship plaque as the team celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 29, 2021
Righetti celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 26, 2021
Righetti celebrates after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 final Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Righetti rolls past Ridgeview and into title game
51 min ago
Righetti’s Ryan Boivin hangs on as Ridgeview players try to strip the ball during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal on Nov. 19.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 22, 2021
Righetti’s Elias Martinez tries to get past Ridgeview’s Aaron Martinez and Jesse Gonzalez during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 24, 2021
Righetti’s Elijah Swanson jumps through a hole against Ridgeview during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti’s Case Bishop sacks Ridgeview’s QB Andres Rivera Corona during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti’s Elroy Perez intercepts a pass to Ridgeview’s Kevin Chatman during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti’s Elias Martinez tries to catch a long pass as Ridgeview’s Jesse Gonzalez is called for interference during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti’s Abel McCormack takes the snap against Ridgeview during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti players tackle Ridgeview’s Yesmine Johnson during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti’s Ryan Boivin runs past Ridgeview’s Amoni Lee during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 24, 2021
Righetti’s Cooper Bagby runs after catching a pass against Ridgeview during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal last week. Bagby and the Warriors host Madera Liberty in the Division 5 title game Friday at 6 p.m.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti’s Darrin Orlick catches Ridgeview’s Tylynn Parrish on a kickoff return during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti helmet in the end zone before the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal game against Ridgeview on Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti’s Cooper Bagby catches a pass in front of Ridgeview’s Tylynn Parrish during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti’s Elijah Swanson can’t reach a pass as Ridgeview’s Aaron Martinez defends during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 19, 2021
Righetti’s Elias Martinez tries to go over Ridgeview’s Tylynn Parrish during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal Friday.
Len Wood Contributor
Nov 24, 2021
Righetti players wait in the end zone before the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal game against Ridgeview. The Warriors host Liberty in this week's title game Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
Photos: Righetti trounces Coalinga, will host Ridgeview in semifinals
Nov 15, 2021
Righetti's Ryan Boivin celebrates with teammate Darrin Orlick during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Righetti won 34-18 and will host Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 29, 2021
Righetti's Cooper Bagby runs after the catch during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Righetti won 34-18 and will host Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 15, 2021
Righetti's Elias Martinez carries the ball during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Martinez scored twice and had two interceptions as Righetti won 34-18 and will host Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 15, 2021
Righetti's Ryan Boivin during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Righetti won 34-18 as Boivin scored on twice, including an 81-yard touchdown run.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 15, 2021
Righetti's Elias Martinez rumbles toward the end zone during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Righetti won 34-18 and will host Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 12, 2021
Righetti's Elias Martinez tosses the ball to the referee after a highlight reel catch during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Righetti won 34-18 and will host Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 12, 2021
Righetti's Cooper Bagby runs after the catch during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Righetti won 34-18 and will host Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 12, 2021
Righetti's Cooper Bagby during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Righetti won 34-18 and will host Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 17, 2021
Righetti's Jeremiah Coronado runs during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Righetti won 34-18 and will host Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 12, 2021
Righetti's Jeremiah Coronado during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Righetti won 34-18 and will host Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 12, 2021
Righetti's Ryan Boivin celebrates a touchdown with teammate Matthew Graack during Friday's CIF Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game against Coalinga. Righetti won 34-18 and will host Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 17, 2021
Righetti quarterback Abel McCormack during last week's game against Coalinga.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021
Nov 12, 2021