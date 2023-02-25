Lompoc is loving the Central Section.
The Braves completed a dazzling run over two days Thursday and Friday, culminating with the Lompoc boys soccer team topping top-seeded Riverdale for the CIF Central Section Division 4 title.
They joined the Lompoc girls basketball team, which beat Tulare Union for the Division 4 title earlier Friday in Fresno, and the girls soccer team, which traveled all the way to Bishop to win the Division 4 title on Thursday night.
Lompoc's Andres Herrera scored the Braves' only goal of the game Friday at Riverdale. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime and it went to penalty kicks and Lompoc won that 4-2.
The win put the finishing touches on a brilliant run through the Central Section playoffs. Lompoc is the Division 4 champion as the No. 14 seed.
The Braves won in Riverdale, a small town in Fresno County, playing in soggy conditions on a natural grass field.
Lompoc won 3-0 at No. 3 Lemoore in the first round, then fended off northern Santa Barbara County rival Santa Ynez, the No. 11 seed, 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
Lompoc traveled to Bakersfield Frontier, the No. 10 seed, and won 3-0 in the semifinals, setting up Friday's showdown with the No. 1 seed, Riverdale.
Riverdale beat Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 1-0 in the first round and East Bakersfield 3-0 in the quarterfinals. The Cowboys beat Washington Union 1-0 in the semifinals.
Lompoc's season is quite over yet. As a sectional champ, the Braves should be playing in the CIF State SoCal playoffs next week.
Riverdale is 20-5-4 on the season and has out-scored its opponents 83-31 on the season after going 11-1-1 in the Northwest Sequoia League.
Lompoc is 11-9-4 and went 4-6-4 in the vaunted Mountain League.
Lompoc has now won four CIF Central Section team titles in its first year in the section. The Lompoc girls tennis team won a championship in the fall.