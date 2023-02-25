Braves win CIF.jpg
Buy Now

Lompoc is loving the Central Section.

The Braves completed a dazzling run over two days Thursday and Friday, culminating with the Lompoc boys soccer team topping top-seeded Riverdale for the CIF Central Section Division 4 title.

They joined the Lompoc girls basketball team, which beat Tulare Union for the Division 4 title earlier Friday in Fresno, and the girls soccer team, which traveled all the way to Bishop to win the Division 4 title on Thursday night.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0