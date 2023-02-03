The transfer window, the period in time where highly-paid professional soccer players can be traded among the world's top clubs, closed Tuesday.
For much of that day, reports swirled around Lompoc native Julian Araujo, a two-time MLS All-Star right-back with the LA Galaxy. For instance, Fabrizio Romano, the premier football insider in Europe, had linked Araujo to Spanish power Barcelona.
As the window was closing, it appeared a deal had been completed between the Galaxy and Barcelona and Araujo would finally get his wish of playing in Europe. Barcelona and Los Angeles agreed to a possible €4-million deal for Araujo's services on the defensive end of the pitch.
Then came the confusion. It was reported that neither the Galaxy or Barcelona knew if the deal had been completed in time. Reports began to surface that the final paperwork wasn't electronically filed until 18 seconds after the deadline.
On Wednesday, there were still no answers. Thursday brought more uncertainty.
Would a measly 18 seconds cause the deal to fall apart? No way, right? Well, it appears, those 18 seconds were enough to undo a multi-million dollar deal.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported Friday that FIFA, the sport's top governing body, would not allow the deal to be completed after documentation for the transfer was filed too late.
The ESPN report stated that Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany said a "system error" caused the club to miss the midnight deadline at the end of the transfer window by mere seconds, but he "hoped for a review to allow the deal to be concluded."
FIFA told ESPN that the deal would not be completed because it wasn't made "in line with the applicable regulations."
Araujo is a 21-year-old who spent two years at Lompoc High after growing up in the area and playing youth soccer there. He then attended Barcelona's training academy in Arizona for two years and signed a deal with LA Galaxy's second team before signing with the top-flight club in 2019. He's spent his entire professional career with the Galaxy and has mostly flourished.
He has scored two career MLS goals and has recorded 16 assists over the past two seasons, a sign that the right-back can also support his team's offensive attack.
Araujo made the MLS All-Star Game in 2021 and 2022 and has been linked with Barcelona before and some in the sport anticipate a deal getting a second look once the summer transfer window opens.