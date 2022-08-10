Lompoc High School's annual athletics fundraiser, the Braves Classic golf tournament, is set to return Sunday, Sept. 4.
The tournament will be held at the Mission Club in Lompoc.
The cost is $125 and the entry fee includes a tee prize, a round of golf, a cart, lunch and dinner. Entrants may pick their own foursome or the committee can arrange your foursome. The tournament features a shotgun start, scramble format.
Those interested in playing are asked to fill out their entry forms and mail in their checks as soon as possible to Lompoc High School Athletics. Single entries will be accommodated and there will be mulligan sales.
Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m. with the tournament's shotgun start set to start at 12:30. Dinner and awards begin at 5 p.m. There is a dress code and attendees are asked not to wear denim or short shorts. Shirts with collars are required. The tournament is limited to 144 players so early registration is recommended. Payouts will be for one low gross. There are also sponsorship opportunities available.
Make checks payable to "Lompoc High Athletics" and checks can be mailed to Lompoc High School Athletics, 515 West College Ave., Lompoc, CA 93436. Registration can be completed at the school's online store, lusdistrict.graystep.com.
Call 805-742-3073 for more information.