The Righetti boys basketball team will not be playing in games this week.
In a move that affects the freshman, JV and varsity teams, Righetti has been put on pause, postponing two Mountain League games against St. Joseph, Nipomo and Arroyo Grande. The Warriors were slated to play at St. Joseph on Tuesday and against Nipomo on Friday and against Arroyo Grande on Saturday.
The move was made after multiple Righetti players entered COVID-19 protocols.
The Righetti girls basketball team was still set to play St. Joseph Tuesday at press time. That is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the season. The Knights are 10-3 on the season and won their Mountain League opener 77-17 at Paso Robles. The Mountain League figures to be a gauntlet this year. Nipomo is 14-2 on the season and Orcutt Academy is 13-4. Those four teams all won CIF titles in the spring. Arroyo Grande is 10-7 on the season.
Righetti hosts St. Joseph in girls basketball at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
St. Joseph plays at Sierra Canyon Wednesday
The St. Joseph boys basketball team is the top program in the area. The Knights will travel to Chatsworth Wednesday to face one of the top teams in the state.
St. Joseph plays at Sierra Canyon Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Knights are 12-2 on the season after winning the Las Vegas Prep Championship last week.
The Trailblazers are 14-1 on the season and feature a number of high-profile players, including Amari Bailey, a UCLA commit. Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, is a junior guard on the squad. They also have a 7-foot sophomore in Majok Chuol, who is a new addition to the team.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Knights won the Las Vegas tournament despite not having star freshman Tounde Yessoufou, who was out with an illness. The 6-foot-5 Yessoufou is averaging 28.2 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Knights.
Santa Barbara schools hit pause button
The Channel League basketball and wrestling schedules have been upended this week.
Santa Barbara Unified School District announced on Monday that it was suspending all indoor athletic activities for the week, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases. That means Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools can not compete in indoor sports this week.
Those schools were set to resume competition Tuesday after the holiday break.
Santa Barbara was set to host Lompoc in girls basketball Tuesday night. That game and the others affected should be rescheduled. Dos Pueblos and San Marcos were also set to play Tuesday in girls and boys basketball.
Lompoc and Santa Ynez were still scheduled to play on Thursday in girls hoops. Cabrillo was set to play San Marcos in girls basketball on Thursday and that game will have to be made up. Santa Barbara vs. Dos Pueblos was also on the schedule that day and will be made up.
In boys basketball, the Lompoc-Santa Barbara game will also have to be rescheduled. Cabrillo and Santa Ynez were set to play on Tuesday. Lompoc and Santa Ynez will play on Thursday at LHS.
Girls water polo and boys and girls soccer matches that include Santa Barbara Unified schools should go on as planned.
Hancock women's game postponed
The Hancock College women's basketball home game against Moorpark scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.
A make-up date will be announced.
Cal Poly men's game canceled
The Cal Poly men's basketball team's Thursday matchup at Blue-Green rival UC Santa Barbara has been canceled due to COVID protocols within the Mustang program.
Per recently adjusted Big West Conference guidelines, the game will be declared a no contest and will not be rescheduled.
Cal Poly, idle since Dec. 17, is next scheduled to visit CSUN on Saturday, Jan. 8. Tip time from the Matadome is 1 p.m. with action televised on Spectrum SportsNet.