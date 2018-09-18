Last Friday was a night of smiles for the Cole household.
At Jay Will Stadium, Trevor Cole disrupted a previously unbeaten Bakersfield Centennial team in so many ways – as a wide receiver, defensive back and return man after accounting for 238 total yards (64 and 76 of those yards were from an interception and kickoff return, respectively) and three touchdowns in the stunning 48-28 trouncing of the Golden Hawks.
Thirty-five minutes north of St. Joseph at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on that same night, older brother and former Knights star running back C.J. Cole got a chance to see his team Cal Poly end its 0-2 start – trouncing Ivy League visitor Brown 44-15.
That headlines this week’s Zo’s Gold Mines.
Trevor Cole, who was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Athlete of the Week on Monday, chose to give the shine to his teammates and coaches for the huge night against Centennial.
“We just knew that if everyone did their job, we would come out on top – which was what we did,” Cole said.
And he wasn’t the only one from the Cole family tree to celebrate a huge Friday night win.
“It’s good they (Cal Poly) got a win – and their first win,” Cole said.
Other gold mines:
Joe Protheroe, Cal Poly football: Fullbacks aren’t known for carrying the football 43 times for 228 yards and scoring three touchdowns – as they’re known more for lead blocking. But the fullback Protheroe put up those exact numbers in the rout of Brown to end the Mustangs’ slow start.
Toa Taua, Nevada football: We’ve seen the Lompoc High grad score lots and lots of touchdowns over the years. But Taua received his “Welcome to college football” moment on Saturday by scoring his first collegiate rushing touchdown. And his Wolf Pack held off Pac-12 representative Oregon State 37-35 to improve to 2-1 overall.
Ryheem Skinner, Hancock College football: Facing the No. 5 ranked junior college team in the state on Saturday in the Ventura College Pirates, Skinner still rumbled his way toward 162 yards and one touchdown run as the Pirates narrowly escaped the Bulldogs 29-28 at AHC.
Angelo Ortiz, Hancock College football: The linebacker from New Castle, Delaware had his breakout day versus the Pirates: 10 tackles, three for a loss and two sacks.
The St. Joseph offensive line: Facing a Centennial team that featured a big line and Fresno State defensive end commit Colby Warkentin, the Knights still carved up the Golden Hawks by opening up lanes for running back Devin Guggia (155 yards) and getting three rushing touchdowns in the 20-point upset of the Golden Hawks. Jakob Hernandez and Alex Ontiveros were treated to lunch by SJHS at the Round Table on Monday for their performances on the line.
The Cabrillo football defense: Despite the 24-7 loss to the previously winless Buena Bulldogs, this unit kept CHS in the game by forcing multiple turnovers and forcing some three-and-outs.
Tyler Williams, Cabrillo football: Williams scored his first touchdown of the season by taking a bouncy kickoff and returning it 73 yards for the score.
Katelynn Haskell (St. Joseph girls tennis) and Paige Wells (Orcutt Academy girls tennis): The No. 1 options for both teams engaged in a thrilling back-and-forth on Thursday against one another.
Claire Collison, Santa Ynez girls tennis: The Female Athlete of the Week by the Round Table swept her three contests against Paso Robles last Tuesday.