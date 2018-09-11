I don’t know how anyone on the Central Coast can withstand these elements: 95-degree heat and a cow pasture next to the stadium that helped fill the air with its own distinctive fragrance — which was what the Santa Maria Saints went through last week on the football field in Bakersfield.
But the Saints squashed both obstacles.
With an aroma that quarterback Dominic Martinez admitted wasn’t easy on his or his teammates’ stomachs and with the Central Valley heat that was still present on the field after the sun went down, the Saints still emerged as the most successful football team in the Santa Maria Valley out in the 661 last Friday by knocking off Golden Valley High 42-30.
And the Saints headline this week’s Zo’s Gold Mines.
That effort was spearheaded by Martinez, who had been injured but came back and rumbled to 214 rushing yards, three scores through the ground game and threw a touchdown pass. The Saints offense also clicked against a team that happens to be in the same Central Section division as they are.
Now at 2-2, Santa Maria gets another significant test in Division III: Visalia Mt. Whitney, which is aiming to end five straight years of finishing below .500.
Other gold mines:
Bella Robles, Lompoc volleyball: Robles earned All-Tournament honors at the Pink Stampede Tournament held at Cambria's Coast Union. Then she won Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Athlete of the Week honors for the week of Sept. 10 on Monday.
Kadin Byrne, Arroyo Grande football: Of the Eagles’ 264 rushing yards, it was the quarterback Byrne who collected 130 yards on the ground and fooled the Braves on a 52-yard quarterback keeper touchdown in the 24-10 road upset of Lompoc.
The Arroyo Grande defense: Multiple defenders — from the linemen, to the linebackers, all the way to the safeties — swarmed to the football and limited the big plays against Lompoc High; ending a long home regular season winning streak by the Braves that stretched all the way back to 2010.
Trevor Cole, St. Joseph football: Cole caught eight passes for 108 yards despite the road loss to Bakersfield Christian.
Jayson Garcia, Pioneer Valley football: Garcia had similar stats from what Martinez had: Three rushing touchdowns and a throwing touchdown. Garcia and his team blanked Cabrillo 43-0 at home.
Tito Miza, Cabrillo football: Miza finished with his first 100-yard outing of the season: Rumbling to 131 yards despite the 43-point loss.
The Righetti High running attack: Though they lost 37-35 against undefeated Bakersfield Centennial, the Warriors racked up 330 total rushing yards to stay in the game against a CIF Central Section Division I opponent.
The Valley Christian Academy running game: The Lions totaled 315 yards and four rushing touchdowns — all in the first half — in the 54-32 rout of Lebec Frazier Mountain.
Donovan Miller, Orcutt Academy football: Miller scored three times (two rushing, one on a kick return) in the Spartans’ 40-20 road win over Lancaster Baptist.
Alex Sutton, Orcutt Academy football: He collected 14 tackles and blocked a punt in the 20-point win over Lancaster Baptist.
J.J. Koski, Cal Poly football: On a team that’s known for running the ball through its triple option attack, the wide receiver Koski caught seven balls for 127 yards in the narrow 24-17 loss to Weber State on Saturday.
Ryheem Skinner, Hancock College football: Skinner rumbled his way to 146 yards on 15 carries and scored twice in the Bulldogs’ 26-16 victory over Los Angeles Valley on the road on Saturday.
Ryan Lucas and Jaden Green, Righetti boys water polo: Both Warriors combined for seven goals in the 12-6 win over Santa Barbara at the Santa Barbara Tournament.
Keller Haws, Santa Ynez boys water polo: Haws was a one-man wrecking ball scoring 11 of his teams goals in the Pirates' 22-5 victory over Nipomo om Monday. Haws scored 11 times on 15 shots. Also getting into the action were the Pirates' goal keepers — Drake Clark and Tristan Linder — who split time in the net and in the field. With Clark in goal in the first half, Linder scored a goal. They swapped positions in the second half and Clark picked up one goal in the non-league win.