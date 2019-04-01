Kyra Tullos completed the cycle last week.
The Valley Christian Academy softball player became one of the rare few to pull this off: Blasting a single, double, triple and home run – all in one game. The Lion senior pulled that off on Tuesday in the 25-2 romp of Shandon.
And she headlines this week’s Zo’s Gold Mines.
It’s one thing to remember blasting the home run. But very few can execute the hitting cycle in a single game regardless of level.
And that home run Tullos smashed was, from what she told me, her first-ever home run.
The homer and the cycle came at a good time – when she’s representing VCA Lions softball one last time.
Other gold mines:
Ryan Lacaste, Orcutt Academy boys swimming: Only a freshman and swimming for Olympian Josh Prenot’s alma mater, Lacaste earned four first-place marks against Templeton to earn the Male Athlete of the Week nod at Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.
Stephen Espinosa, Lompoc High baseball: Espinosa delivered this back-to-back sequence in the come-from-behind win over Cabrillo last Friday: Smashing the tying RBI, then taking advantage of home plate for the winning run.
Ashley Gutierrez, Pioneer Valley softball: She went the distance against Orcutt Academy on Friday – and struck out nine batters in the 12-2 victory that was called off in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Alex Ontiveros, St. Joseph baseball: Ontiveros surrendered two runs…but they came via walks and errors as Ontiveros didn’t allow a single hit in the 3-2 road win over Paso Robles last Friday, which was the Knights’ first league win of the year.
Ricardo Rodriguez, Nipomo baseball: Rodriguez gave up just one hit in the 14-0 romp of Pioneer Valley last Friday in a game called due to the mercy rule.
Key-Annah Pu'a, Nipomo softball: The pitcher is now starting to make a strong early case for All-Area Most Valuable Player. Pu'a fanned 16 Mission Prep batters last Thursday in the 11-2 victory. Outside of the circle, she smashed one home run.
Jayden Andrade, Hancock College softball: The Lompoc High grad pounded two hits and scored once in the Bulldogs’ 5-4 victory over rival Santa Barbara City College on Thursday.
Zaiden Bakke, Hancock College softball: Bakke smashed three hits and scored one run for AHC against Santa Monica last Wednesday, helping lead to the 3-1 victory.
Nate Rogers, Santa Ynez boys volleyball: Rogers led the Pirates with eight kills in Santa Ynez's three-set sweep of Cabrillo last Thursday.
Cabrillo boys tennis doubles teams: All three double teams for CHS swept their sets over Dunn last Thursday in the 14-4 win.
St. Joseph football signees: Looking forward to following how Chase Artopoeus (UCLA), Nathan Halsell (Arizona), Trevor Cole (Boise State) and Zak Wilson (Missouri Western State) all fare at the next level. All four stayed patient with the recruiting process in the end, and it led to their future four-year university homes after signing the Letter of Intent last Wednesday.