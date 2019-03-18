Matt Gonzalez and Luke Kovach threw the baseball a combined 111 times against a San Marcos team on Friday that previously poured 18 runs on Cabrillo.
But this time, Gonzalez only surrendered two deep bombs to the outfield and two scoring runs – while the sophomore Kovach forced a foul out, fly out and strikeout plus prevented any Royal from touching the base during the seventh inning of that 3-2 victory.
And both Conquistadores headline this week’s Zo’s Gold Mines.
Both players immediately shook off the memories of that disastrous 18-2 Tuesday loss to the Royals by attacking the SMHS batters right away – forcing them to play to their speed and prevent any repeat from that last contest. Plus they had the backing of a strong outfield performance against SMHS.
The crucial win lifted the Conqs’ record to 3-4 in league games, placing them in a log jam with fellow 3-4 league teams Dos Pueblos, Lompoc and San Marcos – and only two games behind current leader Santa Barbara.
Other gold mines:
Julian Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy: Lompoc’s own Araujo continues to make memories in his new uniform, the Galaxy jersey. He was on the field in front of friends and family members as the Galaxy topped Minnesota 3-2 on Saturday.
Rayann Booker, Righetti girls track and field: She was the multiple winner at the CCAA meet and Maurice Green Meet in the 100 and 4x100. The best part in my opinion: Booker taking home the Fire Extinguisher Trophy with Maurice Green’s name at the bottom.
Jeffrey Ray, Hancock College baseball: The freshman and Lompoc High grad swung his way to eight total hits for the Bulldogs last week, including the four he smashed on Saturday in the victory over Oxnard.
Marc Valdez, Orcutt Academy baseball: Valdez smacked two doubles against Pioneer Valley – enough to lift the Spartans to their first win of the season on Friday.
Daisy Esparza, Orcutt Academy softball: Esparza surrendered zero runs and zero hits while standing in the circle against Bishop Diego, as the Spartans cruised to the 11-1 win in five innings. She added 10 strikeouts.
Robbie Birch, Orcutt Academy boys golf: Birch was the medalist at the Rancho Maria Course against Pioneer Valley on Friday, shooting a 38.
Ethan Royal, Arroyo Grande baseball: Royal hit a walk-off single during the bottom of the seventh to lead into the 5-4 Friday win over St. Joseph.
Anthony Espinosa and Isaac Cadenas, Lompoc boys tennis: Both got the call to join the varsity team after spending time on junior varsity, then responded by collecting four total set wins in the Braves’ 13-5 victory over Cabrillo.
Mimi Wolf, Nipomo softball: Wolf had these on her stat line during the 12-0 shutout of Coast Union on Friday: 10 strikeouts, zero walks, zero errors and no hits allowed.
Cameron Iribarren, Cailin Daniels and Jovany Lucatero, Lompoc High boys track and field: The hurdler, jumper and thrower, respectively, all won multiple events during the Santa Ynez Channel League meet featuring the Braves, Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara.
Kylie Yanez and Julie Sheperd, Lompoc High girls track and field: Both the hurdler/jumper Yanez and thrower Sheperd were additional multiple winners for Braves track and field: Yanez in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles and Sheperd in the throwing events in Santa Ynez.
Neta Ofiaeli, Santa Ynez track and field: The Pirate was a three-time event winner at the Santa Ynez meet in the 100, 200 meter and helped anchor the winning 4x100 relay team.
Max Daniels, Orcutt Academy boys track and field: Daniels is now in the school record books after racing to a time of 23.00 in the 200 and helping lead the 4x100 relay team to a time of 44.55 at the CCAA meet.
Mackenzie Kestler, Righetti softball: She dueled with Texas A&M signee Ashley Daugherty of Templeton inside the circle – and it was Kestler ending Friday as the winning pitcher by going all seven innings and allowing just one run in the 2-1 victory.