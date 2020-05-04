Zane Sheckherd wraps up another productive season at Sonoma State

“This,” in this case, refers to the NCAA in March cancelling the rest of 2020 spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like everyone else, Sheckherd is making due with individual workouts, since team workouts have been cancelled.

“I’ve been working out every day. Whenever we can, we have an interactive game with each other, mainly at my teammates’ houses.

“I’ve been lifting weights with them,” said Sheckherd. “I’ve been stretching out. Our coach sends us Zoom workouts, really light workouts, 40 minutes. I’ve been doing body work.”

At press time, she was still at her off-campus house in Rohnert Park, taking online courses.

“I’ve been doing a little job here, and when that’s done I’ll come home,” Sheckherd said.

When she heads back north, Sheckherd will return to a campus she has really come to enjoy.

“It’s really pretty here. A lot of trees, green and stuff.”

As for the twist her education has taken thanks to lecture halls across the land being closed because of the pandemic, “I actually like online courses,” Sheckherd said.