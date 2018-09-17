The Santa Maria Venom 11U baseball team earned a first-place finish at the Santa Barbara Elings Labor Day Bash Tournament.
In a tournament that featured four teams from Goleta, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, the Venom won twice on the tournament's final day.
On Saturday, the Venom fell to the Dos Pueblos Sluggers 10-2 and came up short against the Santa Barbara Sting Rays, 5-4.
Te team began Sunday with a win against the top-seeded Sluggers as the Venom won convincingly, 10-2. The win allowed the Venom to face the Sting Rays in the Championship game and the Venom came away victorious with an 11-4 win.
The Venom will continue to compete in travel baseball tournaments through January. For more information, or to support the Venom baseball program, contact team Venom President Jason Ramirez at (805) 598-8204.