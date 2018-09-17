Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Venom win tournament

Players and coaches from the Venom youth baseball team are pictured. From left to right, is Issac Vargas, coach Chris Valdez, Moses Aguirre, Brody Warwick, Mateo Peinado, Chris Valdez, coach Rog Peinado, Torrin Ellis, Michael Bloodworth, Cesar Garcia, Braeden Amba, Rowan Horton and coach Alex Valdez, Elias Giddens (laying down), Gavin Cohn and Destiny Ramirez.

 Contributed

The Santa Maria Venom 11U baseball team earned a first-place finish at the Santa Barbara Elings Labor Day Bash Tournament.

In a tournament that featured four teams from Goleta, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, the Venom won twice on the tournament's final day.

On Saturday, the Venom fell to the Dos Pueblos Sluggers 10-2 and came up short against the Santa Barbara Sting Rays, 5-4.

Te team began Sunday with a win against the top-seeded Sluggers as the Venom won convincingly, 10-2. The win allowed the Venom to face the Sting Rays in the Championship game and the Venom came away victorious with an 11-4 win.

The Venom will continue to compete in travel baseball tournaments through January. For more information, or to support the Venom baseball program, contact team Venom President Jason Ramirez at (805) 598-8204.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

