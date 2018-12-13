It’s time to get used to girls wrestling populating this region.
It’s also time to support it.
In past years, particularly the late 1990s, most high school wrestling rosters would only have no more than two female wrestlers – and they were left grappling with the guys on the mat.
But now, here are three things I’ve witnessed in my years of putting out print content in sports sections:
1. Up to 10-15 girls trying out for wrestling the last two seasons, giving schools the leverage to add an all-new girls varsity wrestling team on campus. This further expands athletic opportunities for female students in high school.
2. Wrestlers like Leslie Hernandez of Cabrillo advancing to the CIF State Championship Meet for girl wrestlers, then becoming CHS’s first-ever NCAA signing among female wrestlers (signed with Division II King University in Bristol, Tennessee).
3. And finally, Righetti winning an unofficial city title in its quad meet on Wednesday night; a contest that saw RHS, Pioneer Valley and Nipomo field all-girl teams for the mat.
The growth of girls wrestling in this region headlines this week’s Zo’s Gold Mines.
Two area coaches I’ve talked to recently – Kyle Mayse of Lompoc High and Mike Wallace of Cabrillo – have seen the sprouting interest for girls wrestling on their respective campuses.
“We get one or two new ones every week – and I’m going to keep accepting them for as long as I can,” Mayse told me following the Braves’ home contest against the Conquistadores on Dec. 5.
Said Wallace after Cabrillo’s 24-22 victory over Dos Pueblos on Wednesday “Most of the girls in my room are first-year wrestlers and they’re still learning some of the basics. Miiya Adames and Destiny Burke have some experience from last year so they’re pretty young too. But when Miiya gets to wrestle, she shows a lot of enthusiasm. I’m happy with the way they all wrestle.”
And Righetti girls wrestling head coach Quianna Cater told our Kenny Cress that she has more girls on her roster for her fifth season of coaching – all of whom are committed to establishing a winning culture on the campus.
The sport is not just a positive, growing epidemic in the 805 – it’s statewide.
During my early years of carrying the pen and pad, I witnessed schools like Orange Cove High in Fresno County get around 12 girls trying out for wrestling, prompting the school to add the varsity sport. Selma and Clovis are two other communities that have seen more girls become interested in pins and medals on the mat.
The sport will only grow from here. We shouldn’t be shocked to see one or more wrestlers advance to the state meet in the future – while inspiring more future female wrestling stars to give an interest to the sport.
Other gold mines – all from girls wrestling:
Penny De La Cruz, Righetti girls wrestling: De La Cruz went 3-0 at the RHS Quad Meet while wrestling at 137-pounds.
Gabby Rincon, Righetti girls wrestling: It was Rincon who set the tone for RHS on Wednesday against Santa Maria – winning the opening match by pin in just 50 seconds. Rincon wrestles at 111-pounds.
Itra Guzman, Pioneer Valley girls wrestling: The Panther only needed 12 seconds to win her match by pin against Santa Maria in the 170-pound division.
Andrea Gutierrez and Laura Negrete, Santa Maria girls wrestling: The 131-pounder Gutierrez had a strong night for the Saints on Wednesday – winning a majority of her contests. Negrete, the Saints heavyweight, also put on a show and kept things competitive for the Saints.
Julia Esparza and Jasmine Gonzalez, Cabrillo girls wrestling: Both picked up wins in their contest on Wednesday against Dos Pueblos, which is also the first Channel League win ever for CHS girls wrestling.
Lompoc girls wrestling: The Braves remained undefeated in the Channel League, improving to 2-0 after knocking off San Marcos 42-12 on Wednesday. Names like Judith Zamora (121), Aaliyah Martinez (126), Aaliyah Banda (131), Jasmine Hernandez (150) and Marlen Carrillo (235) have helped energize this new team at LHS.