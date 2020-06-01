Wrestling the Central Coast sport with the most depth this (truncated) school sports year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Central Coast wrestlers showed off their depth in 2019. They did the same thing in 2020.

By the time the 2020 wrestling campaign was over, the Central Coast had one state semifinalist, two CIF Central Section championship teams and several state tournament qualifiers.

No other sport on the Central Coast had that kind of depth in the 2019-20 school year.

Spring sports 2020 were truncated statewide because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools closed statewide in March.

On April 3, the CIF state office formally announced the cancellation of all spring sports post-season events. The spring sports season had come to a de facto end weeks earlier.

The last sports events on the Central Coast took place March 13.

Before all that, Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez finished fourth at 108 pounds at the CIF State Meet in Bakersfield. The Pioneer Valley boys and Santa Maria girls won Central Section Division 2 and Masters championships respectively.

Pioneer Valley coach Kent Olson and Santa Maria coach Jose Torres said good depth and good health helped their respective teams to Central Section titles.