Wrestling roundup: Santa Maria girls win CIF Regional, Righetti sends 10 to Masters and St. Joseph's Richie Gonzales wins D4 title

+2 Wrestling: Pioneer Valley takes CIF Central Section Division 2 championship The Pioneer Valley boys wrestling team edged Porterville Monache 183-181.5 at Madera South High School to win the CIF Central Section Division…

Righetti sends 10 to Masters

Ten Righetti High wrestlers placed high enough to advance to the CIF Central Section Masters Meet.

Righetti sophomore, Dominic Mendez, at 108 pounds, and Adrian Stout, a senior wrestling at 184 pounds, both finished third for the top finishers for the Warriors.

The Warriors placed ninth in the team standings in what is arguably the toughest section meet in the state and, perhaps, the nation. Clovis Buchanan had eight first-place finishers and won the tournament with a team score of 321. Clovis was second at 237 and Clovis North was third with 199.5 points.

Mendez was the second seed and lost to third-seeded Matthew Terrence of Clovis in the semifinals, losing 7-2. Terrence then lost to Buchanan's Raymond Lopez, a junior, 10-1 in the final while Mendez won the consolation bracket.

+4 Basketball: After winning school's first boys hoops title, Nipomo turns focus to CIF playoffs This Nipomo group doesn't feature a singular singular dominant player, but rather relies on a mix of heady guards and a solid front-court player.

Stout was seeded fourth and advanced to the semifinals to face top-seeded Jadon Martin of Buchanan, where he lost via fall at 3:01. Martin went on to win the 184-pound title.

Stout won the consolation bracket with an 12-6 decision over second seed Isaiah Hernandez.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}