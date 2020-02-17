Wrestling roundup: Santa Maria girls win CIF Regional, Righetti sends 10 to Masters and St. Joseph's Richie Gonzales wins D4 title

Santa Maria’s girls wrestling team won at the CIF Central Section Northwest Regional Tournament at Tulare Mission Oak High School Saturday, and 13 Saints advanced to the sectional Masters tournament.
The Saints out-scored Pioneer Valley 300.5-267.
Santa Maria’s Mariana Tello won the 191-pound title. Other area weight class champions included Mary-Ann Swan (118 pounds) and Dulce Garcia (145) of Pioneer Valley and Leila Martin (152) of Nipomo.
Here is a list of area top-10 finishers. The Masters meet will take place this Friday and Saturday at Bakersfield East High School.
Lower weights: 103 pounds - 3. Austria Holland, Nipomo, 7. Adriana Perez, Santa Maria, 9. Soleil Bautista, Righetti. 108 - 2. Shanthie Del Toro, PV, 5. Micaela Garcia, Righetti, 6. Erika Sierra, SM. 113 - 4. Jennifer Garcia, PV, 5. Isela Velasquez, SM. 118. - 1. Swan, 3. Savannah Ruiz, Nipomo, 4. Natalia Calderon, SM. 123 - 2. Mya Velasquez, PV, 6. Destiny Garcia, SM, 8. Anahi Guzman, Righetti, 8. 10. Elysia Moreno, Nipomo, 128 - 3. Araceli Ramirez, SM, 6. Jennifer Valadez, PV. 133 - 3. Jennifer Lopez, SM, 8. Leila Vallejo, Righetti.
Upper weights: 139 pounds - 3. Marla Mendez, SM, 4. Stacy Morales, PV. 145: 1. Dulce Garcia, 4. Mercedes Yglesias, 9. Tracy Garcia, Righetti. 152: 1. Martin, 6. Abigail Ayuso, PV, 7. Angelica Rincon, Righetti. 162 - 6. Abigail Moore, SM. 172 - 3. Yaretzi Lopez, PV, 5. Karla Hernandez, SM. 191 - 1 Tello, 4. Shanyce Valadez, Righetti, 6. Shakira Sierra, PV. 237 - 2. Laura Negrete, SM.
Righetti sends 10 to Masters
Ten Righetti High wrestlers placed high enough to advance to the CIF Central Section Masters Meet.
Righetti sophomore, Dominic Mendez, at 108 pounds, and Adrian Stout, a senior wrestling at 184 pounds, both finished third for the top finishers for the Warriors.
The Warriors placed ninth in the team standings in what is arguably the toughest section meet in the state and, perhaps, the nation. Clovis Buchanan had eight first-place finishers and won the tournament with a team score of 321. Clovis was second at 237 and Clovis North was third with 199.5 points.
Mendez was the second seed and lost to third-seeded Matthew Terrence of Clovis in the semifinals, losing 7-2. Terrence then lost to Buchanan's Raymond Lopez, a junior, 10-1 in the final while Mendez won the consolation bracket.
Stout was seeded fourth and advanced to the semifinals to face top-seeded Jadon Martin of Buchanan, where he lost via fall at 3:01. Martin went on to win the 184-pound title.
Stout won the consolation bracket with an 12-6 decision over second seed Isaiah Hernandez.
Righetti's Tyson Escobedo, a sophomore, finished seventh at the Central Section Meet and advances to Masters in the 122-pound class.
Also advancing for Righetti are Aaron Ibarra (junior, 128 pounds, seventh-place finish), Jasun Bautista (junior, 134 pounds, sixth-place finish), Matt Rodriguez (sophomore, 140 pounds, sixth-place finish), Jayden Zepeda (senior, 147 pounds, eighth-place finish), Luke Guerrero (junior, 172 pounds, ninth-place finish), John McCormack (senior, 197 pounds, ninth-place finish) and Josh Brown (senior, 287 pounds, sixth-place finish).
St. Joseph's Gonzalez wins
Richard Gonzalez of St. Joseph won at 147 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship meet at Visalia Golden West High School Saturday. Meanwhile, Richie Sandoval of Santa Ynez won a Southern Section divisional title at 120 pounds.
St. Joseph finished fourth as a team, and four Knights advanced to the sectional Masters Meet that will take place at Fresno Hoover High School Friday and Saturday. Along with Gonzalez, teammates Jacob Medrano (third place, 220 pounds), Ceasar Vargas (third, 197) and Aiden Martinez (third, 108) advanced.
Sandoval wins, Hayes brothers advance
Lompoc's Gracen Hayes (145) and Corbin Hayes (220) had top-eight finishes at the CIF Southern Section Inland Division Finals on Saturday.
Santa Ynez senior Richie Sandoval won his 120-pound weight class.
Gracen Hayes finished sixth at 145 pounds. Hayes is a junior. His older brother Corbin finished eighth at 220 pounds.
All three advance to the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet. Sandoval defeated Northview's Adrian Limon via a fall in the final.